Manchester United are in the race for a 25-goal striker but are waiting for the forward’s new price tag, while Chelsea could get a Juventus man in a swap deal if Jorginho leaves this summer, all in Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD AWAIT NUNEZ PRICE TAG

Manchester United will be in desperate need of a striker in the summer.

Edinson Cavani, 35, is set to leave at the end of the season, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford is also in doubt.

The 37-year-old’s influence is under scrutiny. The Manchester Evening News claim Ralf Rangnick has “major reservations” about the prospect of Ronaldo spearheading United’s attack next season.

The club are also without the suspended Mason Greenwood and Rangnick has made it clear a striker or strikers are required.

Asked about the need for a new frontman in the next transfer window, Rangnick said last month: “This is obvious.

“Edinson’s contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre-forward. I think everyone is aware of that.”

One of the player’s linked has been Benfica attacker Darwin Nunez. According to The Sun, who cited reports in Portugal, Man Utd scouts were ‘in attendance’ during Benfica’s league game against Tondela last month.

Now Record, via Sport Witness, report that United are firmly in the race to sign the 25-goal striker. It’s clear that Benfica are hoping for a bidding war for the 22-year-old.

Benfica set a €60m price tag for the Uruguay international in January. But they resisted offers for him, despite getting offers close to that figure.

Now they are preparing to set a new price tag on the player with the last figure believed to be “modest”. Just what the price tag will be set at remains to be seen, but Nunez is under contract until 2025.

Rabiot to leave Juventus for only €15m with Premier League clubs interested Juventus will let Rabiot leave this summer for cut price with Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested

He is also in the form of his life and has a €150m release clause written into his contract.

While Benfica know they will struggle to get close to his buyout clause, we can expect them to set a figure considerably more than the €60m January price tag.

RABIOT SWAP DEAL

Chelsea are open to the prospect of signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in the summer as part of a swap deal for Jorginho. (Tutto Juve)

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has ‘practically agreed’ a deal to join Barcelona on a four-year contract this summer. (Sport)

Juventus are leading the race for 22-year-old Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who is stalling on signing a new Roma contract. (Luca Bianchin)

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz could have an offer from the Premier League to consider with Arsenal and Manchester United both interested. (Tuttomercatoweb)

MLS side LA Galaxy would like to bring PSG defender Sergio Ramos to the club. (Footmercato)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to continue his career in Serie A with an extension with AC Milan. (Ekrem Konur)

Lille have set their asking price for Arsenal-linked forward Jonathan David at £46m. (Florian Plettenberg)

MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Meanwhile, Franck Kessie has an offer to consider from Aston Villa (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are on the verge of securing the arrival of Franck Kessie from Milan. (Sport)

Real Madrid are reviving their interest in Villarreal youngster Yeremy Pino. (Defensa Central)

Roma have joined Barcelona in the race for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. (Fichajes)

Matthijs de Ligt has hinted he could stay at Inter Milan after being given “more responsibility”. (Rondo)

Man Utd and Chelsea have both made contact with Monaco over acquiring Aurelien Tchouameni. (Sport)

LEWANDOWSKI TO ATLETICO?

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is open to a move to Atletico Madrid. (El Chiringuito)

AC Milan are not chasing the signature of Ajax star Antony or PSV teenager Noni Madueke. (Rudy Galetti)

Pep Guardiola says coaching with him is “boring” and suggests Fernandinho could be offered a new contract in the summer at Man City. (Various)

In France meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are cranking up the pressure in their bid to keep Kylian Mbappe. (Marca)

Ajax want to appoint Barcelona sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff as their new director of football after Marc Overmars’ departure. (Marca)

And finally, Crystal Palace have made an inquiry about Real Madrid’s former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos. (Fichajes)

