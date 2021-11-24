Mauricio Pochettino has two transfer targets in mind for if he becomes Manchester United’s new manager, while Arsenal have a plan to steal a key star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

POCHETTINO HAS MAN UTD TARGETS

Manchester United manager target Mauricio Pochettino would want to make Kieran Trippier and Jules Kounde his first two signings if he took charge, according to a report.

Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal on Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino has emerged as the leading candidate to step in. The Argentine only started his current role in January but already has links with an exit.

While he has publicly insisted that he feels “happy” in Paris, reports have claimed that he is not against leaving in the middle of the season.

United would have to pay PSG £10million in compensation to prise him away now, or £5million next summer.

In any case, La Razon has claimed to reveal Pochettino’s ideal first two signings as Man Utd manager.

Firstly, he wants to reunite with right-back Kieran Trippier. The pair worked together at Tottenham before going their separate ways – the England international moving to Atletico Madrid.

Pochettino will respect PSG commitment Pochettino is contracted with PSG, and his morals will keep him there.

United reportedly wanted to sign Trippier last summer to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but a deal never materialised.

Centre-back would also be an area of concern, hence the interest in Kounde. The 23-year-old Sevilla star, who made his France debut in the summer, did so as a consequence of his impressive form in recent seasons.

While Trippier would prove to be a relatively cheap acquisition, United would have to pay at least €70million (£59million) for Kounde, La Razon adds. Sevilla are willing to negotiate on the player’s €90million (£75million) release clause.

Further down the line, the ‘grand objective’ at United is to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder, 18, would cost in excess of £100million.

Why Man Utd are in for a whirlwind first few months if they appoint Mauricio Pochettino now

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Arsenal and AC Milan are in the hunt for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, but the Gunners reckon they can sign him as early as January. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle want to beef up their ranks behind the scenes by bringing in Bayern Munich’s recruitment chief, Laurent Busser. (Foot Mercato)

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has also had links with a move to Tyneside. However, he has insisted that he would not join the Magpies. (Bild)

On the pitch, meanwhile, the Magpies still want to sign Dusan Vlahovic. The Fiorentina striker has an €80million (£67million) price tag, but that has not put Newcastle off. (Corriere Fiorentino)

Nevertheless, Arsenal are the only club to have come forward for the Serbia international so far – and to no avail. (Gianluca di Marzio)

BRAITHWAITE HAS BARCELONA CONFIDENCE

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite believes that he will get an important role after his return from injury following talks with new manager Xavi. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid are plotting a raid on Benfica for forward Darwin Nunez, who has also been watched by scouts from Man Utd, Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund among others. (Calciomercato)

Atletico have been joined by AC Milan in the transfer hunt for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are preparing to make an offer for Fenerbahce centre-back Kim Min-Jae. While Juventus have made a €10million (£8million) proposal, the Turkish club will not sell for less than double that. (Takvim)

Leeds United chief Victor Orta has already held initial talks with Diego Martinez about succeeding Marcelo Bielsa as manager. (Super Deporte)

EURO PAPER TALK – POCHETTINO IN PSG MEETING

PSG sporting director Leonardo held a meeting late on Tuesday evening with Man Utd manager target Pochettino over his thoughts on leaving. (L’Equipe)

Villarreal’s Unai Emery has had loose mentions at Old Trafford, following serious interest from Newcastle. (Bild)

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has questioned Pochettino’s tactics during his time at PSG. (Le Parisien)

Chelsea have set a £14million price tag on Ross Barkley following the midfielder’s links with a move to Leeds. (Fichajes)

Meanwhile, the Blues have in recent weeks offered Monaco €60million (£50million) for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but they are not the only club after the Frenchman. (Tuttosport)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri admitted that Chelsea exploited his side’s “limitations” in their 4-0 Champions League defeat on Tuesday. (Sky Italy)