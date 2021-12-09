Ralf Rangnick wants to bring Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix to Manchester United, although he will have to battle with three other Premier League sides, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Arsenal are closely monitoring Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez.

MAN UTD LEADING CHASE FOR ATLETICO HOTSHOT

A quartet of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, with Manchester United said to be leading the way.

The LaLiga giants only signed the Portugal star from Benfica for more than €120m in 2019. However, the 22-year-old has not fully convinced in his first two campaigns with Atletico, despite scoring 19 goals and adding 10 assists.

A report from AS claims that the player’s representative has been ‘already studying various alternatives to try to convince Atletico to let Felix leave’.

The report adds that United have ‘already asked’ for Felix as they bid to beat Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle to the player’s signature.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the Red Devils have approached Felix’s camp and or Atletico. However, it would appear that there is concrete interest in the talented attacker.

Felix has made 11 appearances this season but has scored only once in that time.

The Portugal star missed Atletico’s midweek win over Porto that saw them book their place in the Champions League last 16. He is currently on the sidelines with a calf problem, with injuries also playing a part in his struggles in Madrid.

ARSENAL MONITORING REAL MADRID FORWARD

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Lucas Vazquez’s situation at Real Madrid. (El Nacional)

AC Milan have joined Liverpool and Newcastle in the race to sign Lille defender Sven Botman. (Sky Sports Italia)

Liverpool are ready to offer Antonio Rudiger much more than his current £100,000 a week contract at Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp is known to be a big fan of the German. (El Nacional)

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are keen to sign Cesar Azpilicueta should he fail to agree a new Chelsea deal. (AS)

Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be on his way to Everton in January. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed the club considered signing Paulo Dybala before his move to Juventus. (TuttoSport)

KESSIE TO LEAVE ON A FREE

Liverpool, Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal target Franck Kessie could leave AC Milan on a free transfer in the wake of Gianluigi Donnarumma doing the same thing last summer. (Tuttomercatoweb)

West Ham are considering a loan move for Daniele Rugani in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are ready to rival arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo. (El Nacional)

Flamengo want to re-sign Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari from Arsenal. (Torcedores)

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic remains a target for West Ham, with Kurt Zouma currently sidelined. (TuttoSport)

Celtic have agreed a fee with Japanese side Gamba Osaka to sign midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi. (Yahoo Japan)

In-form Ajax striker Sebastien Haller is the latest frontman to be linked with a January move to Barcelona. (Fichajes)

Besiktas want to cut short their loan deal for Miralem Pjanic. The Turkish club are disappointed with the midfielder’s conditioning. (Sport)

Diego Costa says he is “calm” about his future at Brazilian champions Atletico Mineiro. (ESPN Football)

AC Milan will ramp up their pursuit of Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere. (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina will complete the signing of Lille star Jonathan Ikone in the next few days. (Fabrizio Romano)

Jens Stryger Larsen won’t be extending his contract with Udinese, although a mooted move to Roma will not happen. (Nicolo Schira)

River Plate will offer Juan Fernando Quintero a route back to the club. (TyC Sports)

Shakhtar Donetsk has extended the contract of striker Junior Moraes until the summer of 2022.