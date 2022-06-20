Multiple sources are indicating Manchester United have made a bid for Brazilian striker Evanilson, while a Bundesliga attacker is on their radar as well as those of Tottenham, Chelsea and others – according to Monday’s Euro transfer gossip.

MAN UTD MAKING MOVE FOR EVANILSON

Manchester United have seen a €65m (£55.9m) package turned down for Porto striker Evanilson, according to reports in Portugal.

Evanilson enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 season, which was his second among the Porto first team. He scored 21 goals in 46 games for the Portuguese title winners.

The 22-year-old appears to be beginning to fulfil the potential that prompted Porto to bring him to Europe in the first place. But how much longer they get to call him their own is in doubt.

According to O Jogo, Manchester United have submitted an offer worth €60m (£51.6m) up front and €5m (£4.3m) in bonuses to Porto. However, it has not been successful.

Instead, the Portuguese outfit are holding out for €80m (£68.8m) if they are to cash in on the Brazilian star.

Nevertheless, Manchester United are now said to be preparing a new attempt to lure him away. In contrast, weaker suitors such as Wolves and Brighton have been scared away from the transfer battle.

A second source, Record – whose article actually came first – predicts the two clubs could meet in the middle for a deal in the region of €70m (£60.2m).

They also suggest that if PSG fail to take midfielder Vitinha from Porto, it could increase their need to cash in on Evanilson. Therefore, United will be keeping their eyes on that transfer situation too.

Their interest in Evanilson stems from their desire to evolve their attack this summer. Edinson Cavani is leaving as a free agent and Cristiano Ronaldo is entering the final year of his contract.

New manager Erik ten Hag will want to strengthen the spine of his squad. In that regard, a deal for a younger centre-forward could be on the cards.

How much further they go in their pursuit of Evanilson, only time will tell.

TOTTENHAM AMONG PREM QUARTET CHASING GIANT STRIKER

Tottenham, Chelsea, Man Utd and Leicester are interested in lofty Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, while so are Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. (Transfermarkt)

Sadio Mane’s medical with Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday ahead of his exit from Liverpool. (Sky Germany)

Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany will meet with Leeds United counterpart Victor Orta to discuss Raphinha this week. (Sport)

However, Raphinha is actually said to be close to joining Arsenal – potentially this week – with Leeds sources denying knowledge of anything from Barcelona. (Goal Spain)

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has denied the Serie A side are ready to announce the return of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea today. (Radio Anch’io)

Manchester City are pricing Barcelona out of a bid for Bernardo Silva by setting his value at €75m. (El Nacional)

Atletico Madrid are ready to make an effort to convince Tottenham to let them have Emerson Royal on loan with an option to buy this week. (AS)

MINAMINO ON ATALANTA RADAR

Atalanta have identified Liverpool outcast Takumi Minamino as a potential target, but the favourites for his signature are Monaco. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Everton are in the picture for AZ full-back Owen Wijndal, who is a target for Ajax. (De Telegraaf)

Roma are still eyeing the signing of Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa; he would cost them €30m. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Lazio will find it easier to sign Allan from Everton than they would Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. (Il Messaggero)

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted it would be a dream to return to management with Athletic Bilbao. (El Chiringuito)

Kalidou Koulibaly would like to spend the rest of his career at Napoli, despite links with a move elsewhere. (La Repubblica)

Torino are close to striking an agreement to take Nikola Vlasic from West Ham. (Tuttomercatoweb)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Gennaro Gattuso wants to take Chelsea-owned Tiemoue Bakayoko with him to Valencia, as well as another of his former AC Milan pupils, Samu Castillejo. (Calciomercato)

Former West Ham flop Sebastien Haller has agreed personal terms to join Borussia Dortmund, for whom he will be a successor to Erling Haaland. (Sport1)

Besiktas have joined the race for Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic, but the striker’s preference would be Fiorentina. (AS)

Former World Cup winner Mario Gotze is close to agreeing a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt. (Sport1)

Lucas Leiva is ready to leave Lazio to return to Gremio in his native Brazil. (ESPN Brazil)

The most concrete suitor for departing Real Madrid legend Marcelo is AC Milan. (AS)