Manchester United are ready to pay the release clause to land 19-goal striker Julian Alvarez, while Arsenal are in talks with the agent of a Juventus midfielder – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD CLOSING IN ON JULIAN ALVAREZ

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay the release clause of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils have seemingly accelerated their efforts to snap up the 21-year-old attacker after strong links in recent weeks.

The report states that the player’s representatives will fly to England for talks in early January.

Although there is no mention of the actual release figure, it’s suggested that it could be as low as €20million.

That figure would appear to be a snip for a player who has scored 19 goals in his last 40 games in all competitions.

Alvarez, who has won five international caps for Argentina, also has the ability to play out wide. However, he tends to do his best work as a central striker.

The potential arrival of another talented youngster at Old Trafford will follow the club’s recent trend of adding top talent from around the globe.

ARSENAL IN TALKS TO SIGN JUVE STAR

Arsenal are in talks with the agent of Juventus midfielder Arthur, who is keen to move on. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona are not yet on track to register new signing Ferran Torres to their LaLiga squad due to salary issues. (Football Espana)

Borussia Dortmund are looking to put together a deal to try to persuade Erling Braut Haaland to stay with them. (Bild)

Newcastle are still working to sign Kieran Trippier who’s out of contract in 2023. Atletico are waiting for the official bid. (Fabrizio Romano)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has agreed personal terms with Roma. However, Arsenal reportedly want an option to buy for €15m, while the Giallorossi have offered €10m. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea have asked about the availability of left-back Theo Hernandez, who AC Milan will not consider selling for less than 60m euros (£50.5m). (Tuttosport)

INTER GIVE TOTTENHAM HOPE OVER DE VRIJ

Inter Milan are not prioritising offering Tottenham target Stefan De Vrij a new contract and are likely to be open to cashing in on the centre-back in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are in contact with Manchester United through intermediaries to discuss potential loan fee and buy option for Axel Tuanzebe. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in Olympiakos’ 20-year-old forward Aguibou Camara. (Foot Mercato)

Manchester United and Newcastle will look to pounce on the news that Ousmane Dembele is likely to leave Barcelona. (Matteo Moretto)

Torino President Urbano Cairo has revealed that Tottenham and Chelsea target Gleison Bremer will sign a contract extension with the Granata, but that ‘he will play in the Champions League one day.’ (La Stampa)

Juventus would be willing to sell winger Dejan Kulusevski for 35-40m euros (£29m-34m) in January. Tottenham and Arsenal both want the attacker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Cenk Tosun is not in Rafa Benitez’s plans, with the Turkish striker ready to leave Everton in January. (Nicolo Schira)

Barcelona have sized up Juventus striker Alvaro Morata as a priority capture for the club. (AS)

Yokohama F. Marinos forward Daizen Maeda is likely to join Celtic on loan in January. (Japan Times)

Marseille star Arek Milik will be offered to Juventus for a January move. (Nicolo Schira)

Genoa have reportedly agreed a €5m deal with Swiss side Young Boys for right-back Silvan Hefti. (Sky Sport Italia)

Adem Ljajic wants to leave Besiktas in January after the 30-year-old was cast out of the first team. (Nicolo Schira)