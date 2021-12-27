Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick eyes a standout La Liga transfer raid, while Real Madrid plot an Eden Hazard swap with Chelsea – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYEING ARAUJO TRANSFER

Manchester United are weighing up a bid potentially worth more than €30million (£25million) for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, according to a report.

The Red Devils have spent significant funds on their back line in recent years. They have signed the likes of centre-back Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles. However, recently-appointed interim boss Ralf Rangnick is looking to further change his squad.

Reports have claimed that young German defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is on the manager’s radar.

However, Uruguayan centre-back Araujo is a more long-term target and, at the age of 22, he is developing into one of the most-coveted central defenders in Europe.

He has in fact become part of the spine of the new-look Barcelona team after their financial troubles forced them to focus even more on youth development.

As such, according to El Nacional, Araujo has caught admiring glances from United and Rangnick.

The German coach believes that the Uruguay international has the ‘perfect’ qualities to fit in in the Premier League. Rangnick also thinks Araujo could have a similar impact to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool or Ruben Dias at Manchester City.

As a result, United are willing to pay ‘more than €30million’ to sign him, El Nacional adds.

Araujo has played 58 games for Barcelona, including 19 this season. He scored his second La Liga goal of the campaign earlier this month to help salvage a 1-1 draw against Sevilla, where he played at right-back.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Real Madrid are considering including Eden Hazard’s return to Chelsea as part of an offer for Reece James. (El Nacional)

Madrid are also monitoring Dynamo Moscow midfield talent Arsen Zakharyan, 18. (Sport)

But Los Blancos will not look to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United through fear of affecting Eduardo Camavinga’s progress. (Foot Mercato)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given his approval for the club to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho in January. (Fichajes)

Juventus have shown interest in a deal for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino, but Inter are unwilling to sell the Uruguayan to their rivals. (Tuttomercatoweb)

EURO PAPER TALK – TOTTENHAM UPDATE ON TRANSFER TARGETS

Tottenham are showing interest in Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne, but MLS side Toronto FC have come forward with a contract offer. (Calciomercato)

Juventus pair Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski are further targets for Spurs, but Juve want £59million for the duo. What’s more, they will not consider any cut-price offers. (Calciomercato)

Ferran Torres is undergoing a medical on Monday ahead of a transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona. (Goal)

However, Barca will not sign anyone else up front throughout the January window. (Fabrizio Romano)

Still, Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui is a target to replace Sergino Dest at the La Liga club. (Sport)

PSG TO BE BUSY IN JANUARY

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha is closing in on a loan move to Real Sociedad, but the La Liga side will not have an option to buy. (Fabrizio Romano)

PSG are looking to bring in at least €100million (£84million) from player sales in January as they look to balance the books following their spree on wages for their free-transfer stars. (L’Equipe)

Newcastle are willing to spend £23.5million to bring Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier to St James’ Park. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico have consequently held a meeting with the England international to find out his intentions for the second half of the season. (AS)

Sassuolo and former Chelsea winger Jeremy Boga will undergo a medical on Monday ahead of a €22million (£19million) transfer to Atalanta. (Football Italia)