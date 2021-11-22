Manchester United enjoy a successful scouting mission as four players stand out, while Real Madrid are on pole position to raid Chelsea for a star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD SCOUTING PORTUGUESE TALENT

Manchester United scouts were in attendance as Benfica came from behind to thrash Pacos de Ferreira 4-1 on Friday, according to a report.

The Portuguese giants went a goal down to Nuno Santos after half time but rallied to put on a goalscoring show. Indeed, defender Alex Grimaldo equalised after 78 minutes.

And after striker Haris Seferovic put Benfica 2-1 ahead, Rafa Silva and Everton Soares added gloss to the scoreline.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), United had a scout in attendance. What’s more, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Atalanta also had officials at the Estadio da Luz.

The report does not state who United went to watch in particular. However, they will have been impressed by the way Benfica fought back and eventually punished their opponents, who faced Tottenham earlier this season.

Previous reports have claimed that forward Darwin Nunez and Grimaldo are on their United’s transfer radar.

Solskjaer leaves Man Utd with his reputation intact - just It's the end of Solskjaer spell as Manchester United manager, but he remains a club legend and his exit comes at the right time

In any case, Man Utd have a certain affinity with signing players from Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo is the obvious player that comes to mind, but Bruno Fernandes has been a standout star for the club too.

Meanwhile, Sevilla were reportedly looking at Seferovic, who scored eight minutes after coming on. The Switzerland international is reportedly a target amid Youssef En-Nesyri’s injury layoff.

United’s biggest target now, though, is finding a new interim manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

Rodgers and Zidane lead the race to replace Solskjaer

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Following reports that Mason Mount feels underappreciated by Chelsea, Real Madrid lead the transfer chase for the midfielder. (Fichajes)

Chelsea will discuss an extension to Thiago Silva’s contract, with the 37-year-old defender keen to spend one more year at the top level in Europe. (Fabrizio Romano)

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has said that he feels “almost sure” that Tottenham, Newcastle and Man Utd-linked midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will sign a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sevilla are pondering a cut-price double swoop for Andrea Belotti and Jesus Corona. (Fichajes)

AC Milan are trying to tie Rafael Leao down to a new contract while Manchester City watch on. (Calciomercato)

MAN UTD MANAGER LAEST

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is a leading candidate to take over from Solskjaer at Manchester United. Furthermore, he would be open to quitting the French giants. (Goal)

However, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that his only focus is on the Eredivisie club. (ESPN)

Former Ajax man Ronald de Boer believes that Ten Hag would be “crazy” not to move to Old Trafford if he got the chance but added that a move to Germany would be best for him. (FC Update)

Solskjaer had the chance to change his backroom staff but rejected the opportunity, leading to concerns from some players over a lack of new ideas. (ESPN)

BARCELONA TARGET DOUBLE TRANSFER SWOOP

Barcelona have transfer interest in Al-Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah, following head coach Xavi’s move from the Qatar-based club. (Sport)

Xavi also has eyes on Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen as another transfer target. (Fichajes)

Meanwhile, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that UEFA need reminding of his club’s importance to the European game. (90min)

RENATO SANCHES SPEAKS OUT

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has revealed that he feels “ready” to take a step up in his career. What’s more, he hinted at a transfer to Arsenal. (L’Equipe)

His Lille team-mate Jonathan David, though, is a target for Inter. (Telefoot)

PSG have withdrawn interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but will now target Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic. (El Nacional)

For now, though, Tottenham are ahead of Manchester City in the race for the Serie A star. (Calciomercato)