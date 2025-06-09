Manchester United have made a move to sign Evan Ndicka, according to a report, but Ruben Amorim’s side are facing competition from three other clubs for the AS Roma central defender.

The 2024/25 campaign was hugely disappointing for Man Utd. Arguably the biggest club in England, the Red Devils finished as low as 15th in the Premier League table. While manager Amorim guided Man Utd to the final of the Europa League, the team lost it to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd, though, are determined to bounce back from the disappointment of last season and have already been very active in the summer transfer window.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have backed Amorim with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, while a new and improved bid will be launched for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Man Utd are in contact to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, too, while a goalkeeper could be signed as well, with Andre Onana failing to impress during his time at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are also said to be after a defender, with a report revealing that the Red Devils are among the clubs keen on signing Evan Ndicka from AS Roma in the summer transfer window.

According to RMC Sport, Man Utd and Tottenham ‘have made inquiries about Evan Ndicka’.

The report has added that Roma value the Ivory Coast international central defender at €40million (£33.7m, £45.7m).

Ndicka will take time ‘to consider the offers and projects presented’, according to the report.

The 25-year-old has been on the books of Roma since the summer of 2023 and has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Serie A.

The Ivorian ace created a record in the 2024/25 campaign, becoming the first Roma outfield player since the 20-team Serie A format began in 2004 to play every minute of all 38 league matches without getting substituted.

Claudio Ranieri managed Ndicka at Roma and described him as “phenomenal” and “a warrior” in May 2025, as quoted on SABC Sport.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest also eye Evan Ndicka – report

CaughtOffSide has also backed RMC Sport’s claim that Man Utd are interested in signing Ndicka from Roma in the summer transfer window.

The news outlet has also noted that Tottenham are keen on the former Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, too, have taken a shine to the defender, claims the report.

Ndicka is under contract at Roma until the summer of 2028.

Roma finished fifth in the Serie A table last season and will play in the Europa League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Ndicka is the second defender to be linked with Man Utd in recent days after the Portuguese press revealed that Amorim is back in for Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande.

With Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof set to leave Man Utd at the end of the month when their current contracts run out, there is a need for the Red Devils to strengthen this particular department.

Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt are two very capable defenders, but Leny Yoro is still only 19 and Ayden Heaven is just 18.

Harry Maguire is an experienced figure, but the Englishman is out of contract at Man Utd in the summer of 2026.

