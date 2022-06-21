Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make an improved bid to bring striker Evanilson to Old Trafford – and the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes could swing the deal in their favour.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to make his mark at Old Trafford. He inherits a side that badly under-performed last season, labouring home to a sixth-place finish. Clearly, for a club of their stature, ambition and spending, that is nowhere near acceptable.

But Ten Hag faces a number of obstacles to strengthen his squad. Time and again he has faced brick walls as efforts to bring in a number of top targets falling short.

Indeed, he is prioritising a new midfielder, though Barcelona’s stance over Frenkie de Jong makes his signing tough. To that end, CEO Richard Arnold has spoken out to explain his and United’s frustrations.

The quest to bolster their attack is not going much better either. United missed out on Darwin Nunez to arch rivals Liverpool. And efforts to bring in a second forward in Antony are also stalling with a key contract clause flattening United’s hopes.

However, they could have more joy if they pursue their interest in Porto striker Evanilson.

The Brazilian enjoyed a standout 2021/22 season with Porto, scoring 21 goals in 46 appearances for the Primeira Liga winners. Furthermore, he also weighed in with five assists, meaning he had a goal involvement every 1.7 games.

Indeed, he now looks the man United are focusing their attention on if reports in Portugal are to be believed.

Second Man Utd offer likely to be accepted

Monday’s Euro Paper Talk claimed the Red Devils were preparing an opening £51.6m (€60m) offer to Porto for the striker. That offer reportedly included £4.3m (€5m) in add-ons, taking the package to an overall £55.9m.

However, the Portuguese champions are holding out for the full £68.8m (€80m) exit clause in his contract if they are to sell.

Now, however, United have fresh hope of securing his signature – thanks to super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Indeed, as per Jornal de Noticias, Manchester United are preparing a new £60m offer for the striker. And with Mendes acting as an intermediary, there is renewed belief a deal will go through.

Indeed, United’s second offer comes significantly closer to the £68.8m Porto are seeking for Evanilson.

Should the deal go through, it will be the third Porto transfer Mendes has been involved with this summer. He recently secured an agreement with PSG for midfielder Vintinha. Mendes also played a leading role in helping Arsenal secure the Fabio Vieira transfer earlier on Tuesday.

Evanilson deal would be welcome for Man Utd

With United struggling to get transfers over the line, the intervention of Mendes will be a welcome relief for United.

The club has put themselves under pressure by the ease in which their rivals have strengthened. And if they don’t start making some shrewd investments soon, Ten Hag and Co are in danger of being left behind.

Of course, United will likely focus on quality over quantity this summer. However, they do need that morale boost that a first signing of the summer will bring them.

Furthermore, it will also take the pressure off Ten Hag and underline the fact that United remain an attractive club for some of the game’s elite stars.

Evanilson comes with an excellent goalscoring record too. Not only that, but the Brazilian is strong on the ball and excellent at bringing those around him into play.

With Edison Cavani and, most likely, Anthony Martial departing, he sounds exactly what they need.

Raiding the Portuguese leagues has also done United plenty of favours in the past. Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes have all arrived in recent years to solid success.

United, meanwhile, are also reportedly coming into the equation for Fabian Ruiz amid claims the Spaniard is leaving Napoli.