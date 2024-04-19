Every brilliant teenager Man Utd have been linked with as Ratcliffe ignites bold new transfer strategy: Neves, Anselmino…

Manchester United have been linked with Thalys, Joao Neves and Aaron Anselmino.

Manchester United are looking at a number of brilliant young players as part of a new recruitment strategy led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS group completed their 25 per cent takeover of the club earlier this year and will now take control of football operations at Old Trafford.

United have made a lot of marquee signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era but that looks set to change in the upcoming window.

“I would rather sign the next [Kylian] Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success,” Ratcliffe said on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club Podcast.

“It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out. More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Jude Bellingham or next Roy Keane.”

We’ve taken a look at every teenager that United have been linked with since INEOS completed their partial takeover of the club.

Defenders

Leny Yoro

United are in the market for a younger centre-back as Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are all in their 30s.

In December, TEAMtalk revealed that Lille’s Leny Yoro is on United’s radar, but they will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old has already made over 50 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 side, establishing himself as one of the top young defenders in Europe.

While Lille want to keep their prized asset, they may have to sell him in the summer as his contract is currently due to expire in 2025.

Mikayil Faye

Faye joined Barcelona from Croatian side NK Kustosija in a £4.3million deal in the summer of 2023 and has been a key player for their B team.

The centre-back, who can also play at left-back, is yet to feature for their first team but recently made his international debut for Senegal and marked the occasion by scoring a stunning goal against Gabon.

According to the Daily Mail, United, Arsenal, Inter, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich are all tracking the 19-year-old, who is reportedly valued at £25million.

OGC Nice – who are owned by INEOS – tried to sign Faye in the January transfer window but their £13million bid was rejected by Barcelona.

💭 I still can’t believe Mikayil Faye scored this incredible goal https://t.co/ZBJNQJijQA — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) March 23, 2024

Aaron Anselmino

Anselmino broke into the Boca Juniors first team in June 2023 and has formed a brilliant centre-back partnership with former United defender Marcos Rojo.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the most promising players in South America and looks destined for a move to Europe.

“He will compete with the centre-backs,” Boca president Juan Romas Riquelme said. “He looks bigger. With the growth, the head he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is going to be a great footballer.”

According to reports in Argentina, United have opened talks with Boca and are willing to trigger the £18.5million release clause in Anselmino’s contract.

Midfielders

Joao Neves

Since making his Benfica debut in December 2022, Neves has become one of the most sought-after young midfielders in European football.

He has been linked with moves to United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

But Benfica are under no pressure to part ways with the 19-year-old, whose contract at the Estadio da Luz runs until June 2028 and includes a £103million release clause.

According to The Daily Mirror, United could activate that clause as Ratcliffe has given the green light for the club to make a record-breaking offer for the Portugal international.

Archie Gray

Gray has enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at Leeds United, making 41 league appearances and winning the EFL’s Championship Young Player of the Year award.

While the 18-year-old is probably best utilised as a holding midfielder, he’s showcased his versatility by operating at right-back in 2023/24.

According to FootballTransfers, Manchester United have expressed an interest in Gray. But the report adds there are fears about whether he would accept a move to Old Trafford due to his family’s history with Leeds.

Oscar Zambrano

United famously missed out on Moises Caicedo, who was available for just £4.5million in January 2021.

The Red Devils do not want to repeat that same mistake and El Futbolero claim that they are looking at another Ecuadorian midfield talent in Oscar Zambrano.

The 19-year-old currently plays for LDU Quito in the Ecuadorian top flight and has represented his country at the Under-20 World Cup.

Simone Pafundi

Pafundi came through the ranks at Udinese and made his Serie A debut against Salernitana in May 2022, just two months after his 16th birthday.

The attacking midfielder is also the third-youngest debutant in the history of the Italy national team, having been capped by the Azzurri in November 2022.

He joined FC Lausanne-Sport – who are owned by INEOS – on a one-year loan deal in January 2024 and the deal includes an option to buy for £12.7million.

According to Swiss outlet Blick, his move to FC Lausanne-Sport will open the pathway for the 18-year-old to join United in the future.

Franco Mastantuono

Mastantouono has played 10 times for River Plate’s senior side and recently made headlines by becoming the joint second-youngest goalscorer in the history of Argentine football.

The 16-year-old shares the record with former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero but Diego Maradona, who scored for Argentinos Juniors when he was 16 years and five days old, remains in first place.

According to HITC, United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have spoken with intermediaries about Mastantuono in recent months.

The left-footed playmaker recently signed a new long-term contract with River Plate, but it includes a £38.6million release clause.

Franco Mastantuono continues to perform. The 16 year old has now scored his first ever competitive goal for River Plate. Reminder – he’s 16 years old. This kid looks like a superb prospect. pic.twitter.com/MVG4fQqSPp — EiF (@EiFSoccer) February 8, 2024

Tomas Parmo

Parmo plays for the Under-20s at Club Atlético Independiente and has also trained with their first-team squad, who are managed by former United striker Carlos Tevez.

“The truth is that both I and the coaching staff are very happy with him because he is a totally different player,” Tevez said in January. “We have to take it slowly, let’s not forget that a week ago he turned 16 years old.

“It’s good that he learns, taking it little by little, but the truth is that we were surprised with what he has shown us in the preseason.”

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, scouts from United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been to watch the winger in action.

Forwards

Evan Ferguson

A player with Premier League experience, Ferguson broke into the Brighton first team in 2022/23 and scored 10 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

While the Republic of Ireland international has struggled to replicate that form in 2023/24, he has all the attributes to become one of the best strikers in the league.

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, United are looking to bring in competition for Rasmus Hojlund and see Ferguson as the perfect target.

Brighton are reportedly seeking £100million for the 19-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Roony Bardghji

Bardghji plays for Copenhagen and burst onto the European scene when he smashed an 87th-minute winner against United in the Champions League in November 2023.

“He’s got a name already, he seems accustomed to that. He doesn’t seem fazed at all,” former United defender Rio Ferdinand said.

“Whenever I’ve seen him, he comes on, he looks like he should be there. He wants to be there; he’s got the ability. I think he’s going to be a name we’re going to hear more about.”

According to 90min, United have kept a close eye on his progress and have also held talks with intermediaries about a potential deal for the winger.

This game has everything! 🤯 At 17 years old, Roony Bardghji puts Copenhagen ahead with this stunning strike! 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/GZZ6ULgyqO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2023

Thalys

Palmeiras has become a hotspot for European scouts as their academy has produced a lot of brilliant talents in recent years, including Real Madrid-bound Endrick.

According to ESPN, United recently sent scouts to Brazil to watch Thalys in action for Palmeiras’ Under-20s.

While the 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the club, he has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances at Under-20 level and has been compared to Brazil legend Rivaldo.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus are also understood to be interested in the versatile forward, who reportedly has a £34million release clause in his contract.

Estevao Willian

Alongside Thalys, United have been tracking another highly sought-after Palmerias academy graduate.

TEAMtalk understands that they sent scouts to watch Estevao at the recent Under-17 World Cup, where he registered three goals and three assists for Brazil in five appearances.

He has since made eight first-team appearances for Palmeiras, scoring his first goal for the club during a 3-1 win over Liverpool de Montevideo in the Copa Libertadores.

The 16-year-old winger – who has a £51.1million release clause – has been dubbed ‘Messinho’ and is also attracting interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Gustavo Nunes

Nunes, who is also known as Gustavinho, came through the academy at Gremio and made the step up to the first team in February.

The 18-year-old winger has since registered one goal and two assists in 12 appearances in all competitions, while showcasing his impressive footwork.

The Daily Mail claim that a leading United scout was present in Porto Alegre to watch him during Gremio’s Copa Libertadores defeat to Huachipato.

He’s under contract at Gremio until 2028 and has also been linked with Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Wolves.

Francesco Camarda

A product of the AC Milan academy, Camarda has scored over 500 goals at youth level and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Italy.

He wrote his name into the history books during Milan’s game against Fiorentina in November 2023, becoming the youngest player to feature in a Serie A match at the age of 15 years and 260 days.

The striker recently celebrated his 16th birthday but is yet to sign his first professional contract with the Rossoneri, which has alerted clubs across Europe.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, United, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are all keeping tabs on the situation.

Ian Subiabre

Alongside Franco Mastantouno, Subiare recently graduated to the River Plate first team and has so far made two senior appearances.

The 17-year-old has been compared to Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva due to his slight physique and excellent technique on the ball.

According to TyC Sports, scouts from United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been to watch the winger in action.

