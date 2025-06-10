Man Utd's big signing so far is Matheus Cunha, while Christian Eriksen is a high-profile departure

Manchester United are navigating their first summer transfer window since Ruben Amorim became their head coach, so here’s everything they’ve been up to so far.

After finishing down in 15th in the 2024-25 Premier League table and failing to win the Europa League final, Man Utd have no European football on offer next season. However, they are relying on their pulling power as one of the world’s most recognisable clubs to boost their squad with new additions.

It will also be another busy summer of cutting down the wage bill, which means some players are being moved on.

This summer, Jason Wilcox has been promoted to a role as Man Utd’s director of football after impressing in his previous role as technical director, with Christopher Vivell also overseeing a director of recruitment role.

Only one signing was made by Man Utd in the January transfer window – Patrick Dorgu from Lecce – so this summer is their chance to shape the squad more in Amorim’s image.

Here is a roundup of every signing they have made this summer and every player leaving, at first team and academy level.

Man Utd signings

Diego Leon

From: Cerro Porteno

Fee: £3.3m

Position: Left-back

Age: 18

The first signing United agreed ahead of the summer transfer window was for Paraguayan prospect Diego Leon, who completed his medical back in January but wasn’t eligible to join the club until he turned 18 in April.

A left-back, Leon played 33 times for his former club Cerro Porteno and scored four goals.

He has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option for an extra year, after a transfer worth £3.3m that could rise to £7m.

United’s initial plan for him is believed to be development in the youth teams before aiming for first-team progression in the years to follow.

Matheus Cunha

From: Wolves

Fee: £62.5m

Position: Forward

Age: 26

As for the first team, United set their stall out by raiding Wolves for Matheus Cunha as soon as the first transfer window opened on June 1.

Cunha had signed a new contract with Wolves a few months before to add into his deal a release clause, which United activated to make sure they got their man.

At £62.5m, Cunha is the most expensive signing by any club this summer so far. The 26-year-old signed a five-year contract with an option to extend by another 12 months.

Bringing with him a pedigree backed up by 92 appearances and 33 goals for Wolves, Cunha is expected to become a regular starter for United in one of the two attacking midfield positions behind the main striker in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Man Utd exits

Christian Eriksen

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 33

Before agreeing any sales, United had a batch of expiring contracts to work through and make decisions about.

The club confirmed on May 25 that Christian Eriksen would be one of the players leaving as a free agent after three seasons with the club.

The midfielder made 107 appearances and scored eight goals for United after joining on a free from Brentford.

His next club is still to be decided, but he told Danish media in June: “I would rather get away from the Premier League. I feel I have had my turn in the Premier League, so I am looking outside the English borders.”

Jonny Evans

To: (Retired)

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 37

It’s the end of the road for Jonny Evans as a professional footballer after he decided to retire after two years back in Manchester.

Evans started and finished his career as a United player, with spells at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, West Brom and Leicester City in between.

The defender gained more importance than expected in 2023-24, making 30 appearances, but only played 13 times in his final season.

With no new contract on the table from United, Evans confirmed his retirement after representing the club on their post-season tour of Asia.

Jonny Evans is a Red. An incredible servant to Manchester United ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Sd5soGVO9t — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2025

Victor Lindelof

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 30

The third and final first-team player being released by United – who have confirmed they are in talks with Tom Heaton over a new contract ahead of the end of his current deal – is Victor Lindelof.

One of the longer serving players at United, Lindelof joined the Red Devils from Benfica back in 2017, when Jose Mourinho was still the manager.

After a total of 284 appearances for the club, it’s time for the Swedish defender to find a new challenge after United let his contract expire.

Lindelof played 25 times last season, the lowest appearance tally in any of his seasons as a United player, but at only 30 years old, may appeal to a few clubs as a free agent.

Hubert Graczyk



To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 22

A year ago, United acquired Hubert Graczyk from the Arsenal academy, but he has already reached the end of his time with the club.

He played three times for United’s under-21s in the Premier League 2 last season but conceded 11 goals.

Jack Kingdon

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Centre-back

Age: 19

Almost five years after joining the United academy from Morecambe, defender Jack Kingdon has been let go.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in the National League with Rochdale and was previously playing regularly for United’s under-21s.

Kingdon posted on Instagram: “The experiences this club has given me I will always be grateful for. The lads, staff and fans have been outstanding with me whilst I’ve been here. Manchester United will always have a place in my heart, but it is time for the next chapter.”

Sam Murray

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 20

Picked up by United from the Huddersfield Town academy in 2017, Sam Murray only made it up to under-21 level.

The left-back was loaned to Rochdale in the 2023-24 season, but never made a senior appearance for them.

Tom Myles



To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 19

Preston-born Tom Myles was an important player for United’s under-18s when they won the Premier League title for their age group in 2023-24.

He had loan spells with Runcorn Linnets and Leek Town in the eighth and seventh tiers of English football last season before his release.

James Nolan

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Right-back

Age: 19

Another under-18 Premier League winner with United in 2023-24, James Nolan spent most of 2024-25 on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, making 33 appearances.

The versatile defender was on professional terms with United since 2023 but never made a senior appearance for the club.

Tom Wooster



To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 20

After joining United from Barnsley’s academy in late 2020, goalkeeper Tom Wooster played for the club up to under-21 level and spent time on loan with the likes of Macclesfield and Farsley.

“Thank you, Manchester United. After an incredible four and a half years at the club, it’s time to move on,” he posted on Instagram after his release in June. “I’ve had some unforgettable experiences, made friends for life, and created memories I’ll always cherish. It’s been a real honour to represent such a prestigious club, rich in history and tradition.”