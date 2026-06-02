All the ins and outs at Man Utd this summer

Manchester United have confirmed Michael Carrick as their manager on a permanent basis and are now turning their attention to the summer transfer window.

Carrick guided United into the Champions League after taking over in January and was rewarded with the permanent manager’s job. That European qualification is just one reason why United will need to be active in this summer’s transfer market as they seek to improve their strength in depth.

Here, we’re keeping track of every signing United make this summer and every player leaving.

Man Utd signings

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Man Utd exits

Casemiro

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 34

Four years on from his high-profile move from Real Madrid, Casemiro has reached the end of his rollercoaster Red Devils career.

The Brazilian midfielder returned to form in his final season at Old Trafford and there was an option United could have used to keep him for another year, but it was mutually decided in January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

“Manchester will forever be my home,” he posted on social media. “To the city, the club, and every supporter, my sincerest thank you. These past four years have been unforgettable.”

Casemiro is moving on with 160 United appearances behind him. He won the 2022-23 EFL Cup and 2023-24 FA Cup with the club. His next team is yet to be decided.

Tyrell Malacia

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 26

The first signing United made in the Erik ten Hag era, Malacia was only able to make 50 appearances for the club over the past four years.

“It’s been an honour to wear this shirt,” the Dutch defender said on social media after his final game. “Wishing the club all the best for the future.”

Malacia, who spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at PSV, is now a free agent in search of his next move.

Rasmus Hojlund

To: Napoli

Fee: £44m

Position: Striker

Age: 23

Hojlund has made his move to Napoli permanent after being on loan in the 2025-26 season.

The striker never quite reached his potential for United, scoring 14 Premier League goals across two seasons. He got 12 in Serie A for Napoli during his loan spell.

A clause in the deal meant the move would become permanent if Napoli qualified for the Champions League, which they did.

“My childhood dream came true by playing at Old Trafford in a red jersey,” he posted on Instagram after helping them hit that target. “Thank you to all the fans, players and staff of Manchester United who made the dream I had as a kid come true. It’s time for new dreams, so let’s chase them.”

What we’re expecting at Man Utd

With Casemiro on his way out, United will be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer, potentially seeking two signings.

Targets include Atalanta’s Ederson and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes. Other players of interest, like Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, may be out of reach.

Elsewhere, United will be waiting for developments on Marcus Rashford’s future after his loan spell at Barcelona.

Ironically, Rashford’s position on the left wing is somewhere United could look to strengthen with a new signing to suit Carrick’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

Left-back could also be a position to reinforce, despite Luke Shaw being able to start every league game this season.

Like Shaw, captain Bruno Fernandes is approaching the final year of his contract, so their futures could be issues to resolve soon as well.