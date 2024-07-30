Manchester United’s squad overhaul under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS is already well under way, but more players could be on their way out of the club before the transfer window closes.

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have arrived to upgrade Erik ten Hag’s attacking and defensive options, respectively. And Mason Greenwood, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Donny Van de Beek and Willy Kambwala have all departed.

But if the Red Devils are to continue their costly additions, they reportedly need to raise further funds through sales in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Here is every current Man Utd star to have been linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The player believed to be closest to a United departure at present is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the former Crystal Palace full-back attracting strong interest from West Ham.

United have already lined up a replacement for the 26-year-old, too, agreeing a fee in the region of £15 million with Bayern Munich for Noussair Mazraoui, who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Mazraoui had appeared destined for West Ham, but the Hammers’ move for the Moroccan right-back fell through and United have pounced. And Wan-Bissaka, who joined United in a £50 million deal in 2019 and has played 190 games for the club, could be heading to the London Stadium instead.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan with former club Borussia Dortmund after a fallout with Ten Hag. And the England winger was instrumental in BVB’s run to the Champions League final.

But there has been no movement towards making Sancho’s Signal Iduna Park return permanent and he is now back with United, involved in first-team activities once again after he and Ten Hag overcame their dispute.

There have been reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and even one claim that personal terms have been agreed. With United targeting PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, there is the possibility of the Red Devils cutting their losses on the player they paid £73 million to sign three years ago and offering him up as a makeweight.

Antony

Another underperforming winger United are considering selling, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Brazilian forward Antony could soon be set for an Old Trafford departure.

The 20-time champions forked out a staggering £81 million for the 24-year-old in 2022 and since then he has failed to justify his price tag, with just 11 goals in 82 appearances. Last season he mustered just one goal and one assist in 29 Premier League games.

And now, as they target further signings this summer, United are prepared to swallow a huge loss to ship out the former Ajax player. The club view his true value at around £25 million. Besiktas are interested, but Antony’s £200,000-a-week wages could prove prohibitive to any move.

Bruno Fernandes

One player United will be in no rush to sell is captain and star attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Yet rumours of a potential exit for the Portuguese persist.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding for the Red Devils since a £60 million move from Sporting CP in January 2020, scoring 79 goals in 233 games.

But as per TEAMtalk’s exclusive report in July, United are willing to let interested Saudi Pro League clubs talk to Fernandes if the player desires a move away from Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay came close to leaving United last summer amid interest from West Ham, only for the Hammers’ bid to fall short of United’s £40 million valuation of the player.

Ten Hag is a fan of the Scotland midfielder – who was the club’s third-highest scorer last season with 10 goals – and would be reluctant to lose him. But the 27-year-old academy graduate will be out of contract next year, meaning United could lose him for free if he is not sold this summer or if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Fulham hold a firm and long-standing interest in McTominay, while Tottenham are also said to be keen.

Harry Maguire

Another player the subject of West Ham interest last year, Harry Maguire’s future has been the subject of speculation again this summer.

The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since his £80 million arrival from Leicester in 2019 and he has lost the club captaincy to Fernandes.

The arrival of Yoro and United’s reported targeting of Matthijs De Ligt means one of the side’s current central defenders will likely follow Varane out the exit door. But recent reports suggest the Red Devils will keep hold of Maguire for the time being, with the player happy to stay and fight for his place.

“Unless the club tell me I’m up for sale or I’m not wanted there anymore,” the 31-year-old said of his future. “Everything I’ve heard and the action I’ve been shown from the club, I’m part of the future and it is time to crack on and make this club successful again, challenging for the big trophies.”

Victor Lindelof

Once centre-back who could be pushed out by further additions at the position is Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish defender joined United from Benfica in a £30 million deal back in 2017, but he has never been able to truly establish himself as a key figure at the heart of the Old Trafford backline.

Former United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on a reunion with Lindelof at Fenerbahce, where the Portuguese will be in charge next season.

Casemiro

After being dropped for the FA Cup final at the end of last season, Casemiro seemed one of the likeliest Old Trafford departures this summer.

The 32-year-old Brazilian signed for United from Real Madrid in a £60 million deal two years ago and initially shone at the base of the Red Devils’ midfield. But he struggled to reproduce his best form last term, culpable for a string of costly errors.

A switch to the Saudi Pro League was anticipated, but no concrete offer has yet arrived and Casemiro’s £400,000-a-week contract makes him difficult to sell elsewhere.

Now, according to some online reports, with United having been unable to secure key midfield target Ugarte, Casemiro is in contention to start United’s 2024-25 Premier League season opener against Fulham.

Mason Mount

After signing from Chelsea for £55 million last summer, Mason Mount endured an injury-hit debut campaign with United that saw him limited to just five Premier League starts.

Ten Hag’s admiration of the 25-year-old England international dates back to the time as Ajax boss when he coached against the midfielder when he was on loan at Vitesse.

But Mount is a difficult tactical fit in the same midfield as Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence has pushed him down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

According to reports, United are now open to offers for Mount as they aim to upgrade their midfield options this summer.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen was one of the most astute signings of the summer of 2022 when he joined United from Brentford on a free, impressing in central midfield with his calmness and quality.

But last season saw the 32-year-old slide down Ten Hag’s list of preferred midfielders, with the Danish playmaker starting just 12 Premier League games, scoring once and providing two assists.

Eriksen still has a year left on his United contract, but he is attracting interest from former club Ajax and the Red Devils will reportedly sanction his sale if their £4 million valuation of the ex-Spurs star is met.

Facundo Pellistri

Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri made just one Premier League start last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Granada in La Liga.

Pellistri has been with United since signing from Penarol in his homeland as a teenager. And while he is a regular for his country at the senior international level, he has thus far been unable to make a sustained breakthrough into the United first team.

Panathinaikos are reportedly looking to entice the 22-year-old away from Old Trafford with the prospect of regular football.

Hannibal Mejbri

France-born Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri has been with United since he was 16. Now 21, he has made only eight Premier League appearances for the club and looks set for an imminent exit.

Mejbri spent part of last season on loan with Sevilla, with the Spanish club holding a €20 million purchase option for the player. But after appearing 38 times for Birmingham City while on loan with the Championship club the previous term, Mejbri played just six games for the Andalusian side, who have decided against making the switch permanent.

Rangers now lead the race for the once-highly touted prospect, while FC Copenhagen are also believed to be in the running for the midfielder.

