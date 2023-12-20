Despite the uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation at Manchester United, they are still looking to bolster the squad in the upcoming transfer windows.

United have endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign and they may need more signings in January to get back into the top four.

Their scouts have been tracking a number of players all over the world and manager Erik ten Hag also has a list of potential targets.

While looking back at our exclusive stories from the last four months, we’ve compiled a list of every player United are currently looking at.

Defenders

Antonio Silva

United are desperate to reinforce their back line in 2024 and they are currently pursuing Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

But TEAMtalk understands that United will have to offload at least one high-profile centre-back before they can sign the 20-year-old, who has an £86.7million release clause.

Jean-Clair Todibo

United were linked with Todibo in the summer transfer window and look set to reignite their interest in the defender in 2024.

TEAMtalk sources expect Nice – who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe – to demand a fee upwards of £43.5million for the France international.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Branthwaite has starred for Everton this season and TEAMtalk recently revealed that United are listing the 21-year-old as their prime defensive target from within the Premier League.

But Sean Dyche’s side will demand a mega offer if they are to allow him to depart in the upcoming January transfer window.

Marc Guehi

Since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

While TEAMtalk confirmed that United’s interest in the England international is genuine, any move is going to have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Trevoh Chalobah

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea, Chalobah has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

But our sources have indicated that United are also monitoring his situation closely, and the 24-year-old wants to stay in the Premier League.

Leny Yoro

Yoro is enjoying an exceptional breakthrough campaign at Lille and his performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

TEAMtalk can confirm that United want to bring the 18-year-old centre-back to Old Trafford as they are looking for a long-term investment.

Tiago Santos

Alongside Yoro, United are also interested in one of his teammates at Lille.

Santos, who plays at right-back, joined Lille from Portuguese club Estoril in the summer and has managed to impress United’s scouts.

Goncalio Inacio

While Inacio has been linked with a move to Liverpool, TEAMtalk recently revealed that the Sporting defender is also one of United’s prime targets.

Edmond Tapsoba

Tapsoba is currently on United’s radar, but we understand that Bayer Leverkusen are determined not to sell in January as they are fighting for the Bundesliga title.

Robin Le Normand

TEAMtalk has learned that scouts from United and Liverpool have watched Normand play for Real Sociedad this season and they have been impressed by his performances.

Jeremie Frimpong

Even though Frimpong recently signed a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen, TEAMtalk understands that it won’t be an obstacle for a potential move in future transfer windows.

United manager Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the right-back, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

Federico Dimarco

United are in the market for another left-back and Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco has been shortlisted by their recruitment team.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that they have watched the 26-year-old on several occasions and are keen to do a deal in January.

Midfielders

Joao Neves

Neves has become one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe and United have been tracking the Benfica midfielder for over a year, according to TEAMtalk sources.

But Ten Hag’s side face major competition for the 19-year-old as he is a potential target for Chelsea and a number of Saudi Pro League sides.

Joao Palhinha

Palhinha nearly joined Bayern Munich in the summer, but he returned to Fulham after the deal collapsed on transfer deadline day.

TEAMtalk has since revealed that United have joined the race for his signature and Fulham are seeking a £60million fee.

Assan Ouedraogo

Ouedraogo is enjoying an impressive breakthrough season at Schalke and has reportedly been billed as the ‘German Paul Pogba’.

TEAMtalk sources can confirm that United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all taken an active interest in the 17-year-old midfielder, who could cost around £15million.

Adam Wharton

A Blackburn academy graduate, Wharton has attracted interest from Newcastle, Brighton, Wolves, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Earlier this season, TEAMtalk revealed that United watched the midfielder in the opening few weeks of the 2023/24 campaign and were impressed by what they saw.

Forwards

Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy has enjoyed a sensational start to the season with Stuttgart and his form has caught the attention of a number of Premier League sides.

The striker has a release clause of just £15million and TEAMtalk understands that United have been made aware of his availability.

Lois Openda

Openda joined RB Leipzig in the summer and has already scored 15 goals for the club, including a brace in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the 23-year-old striker is known and admired by Ten Hag, who has spoken with his recruitment team about a new forward.

Pedro Neto

Neto enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2023/24 season, registering eight assists in 10 Premier League appearances for Wolves before picking up a hamstring injury.

TEAMtalk understands that Ten Hag is a huge fan of the Portugal international but Arsenal are more likely to make a move at this stage.

Evan Ferguson

Since breaking into the Brighton team in 2021, Ferguson has established himself as one of the Premier League’s biggest talents.

He’s been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool but our sources confirmed that United have watched the striker extensively in recent months and are determined to win the race for his signature.

Assane Diao

Diao made his senior debut for Real Betis earlier this season and we can confirm that scouts from United and Liverpool have already watched the 18-year-old in action.

Estevao Willian

Brazil has a history of producing some of the world’s best talent and Estevao Willian is the latest talent from their conveyor belt.

We understand that United sent scouts to watch him at the recent under-17 World Cup and have been left highly impressed by the winger, who plays his club football at Palmeiras.

Mason Melia

The youngest player on this list, Melia is just 16 years of age and is already a key player for St Patrick’s Athletic in the Irish Premier Division.

He has previously enjoyed trial spells at Manchester City and Chelsea, while United are now keen to take the striker on a trial stint.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable players at Manchester United: Key duo share top spot, Ramsus Hojlund on the rise