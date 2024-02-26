‘Everything indicates’ Man Utd star will be sold as Euro giant plots cut-price raid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is in line to be sold during the summer transfer window, with Italian giants AC Milan reportedly hoping to snap him up.

Lindelof moved to the Premier League in July 2017, when Man Utd paid Benfica £31million to sign him. Since then, the centre-half – who can also play as a full-back on either side – has made 253 appearances for Man Utd, chipping in with four goals and seven assists.

Lindelof’s versatility has made him a useful player during Erik ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford. Indeed, the 29-year-old has played either as a centre-half or left-back during his 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, it increasingly likely Lindelof will be playing for a new club next season. New Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has big plans for the club and it includes signing top players such as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

His arrival at Man Utd could force Lindelof out. According to reports emerging from Spain (as cited by The Hard Tackle), Man Utd are happy to offload the Sweden captain to help fund some of their big-money moves.

Selling him this summer would also make sense as his contract expires in June 2025 and is unlikely to be renewed.

‘Everything indicates’ Lindelof will be put on the transfer market in the coming months, which has put Milan on alert. They are long-term admirers of the player but feel this summer will be the perfect time to finally land him.

A transfer to Milan would give Lindelof the chance to fight for a starting spot, something he will not be able to achieve at Man Utd. Therefore, he could ‘revitalise his career’ while also taking part in a new challenge in Italy.

Although, the 64-cap international will also be a target for other clubs in Europe, so Milan will need to swoop in fast once they get confirmation that he is available.

Given Lindelof’s contract situation, the Serie A giants should be able to sign him for a reduced price. Man Utd have yet to decide how much they want, though transfermarkt put his value at £15.3m.

Lindelof is not the only Man Utd squad player who looks set to be on the move at the end of the season. On Sunday, it emerged that Anthony Martial has played his last game for Man Utd, with the club deciding against activating their option to extend his contract until 2025.

The forward will return from groin surgery in April, but as Ten Hag prefers to use other attackers it is likely he will sit on the bench until his terms expire. Although, Martial may find it tough to find himself an elite club next as no teams have come forward to try and sign him thus far.

