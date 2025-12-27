Ex-Man Utd midfielder rockets up January shortlist as shock return ON

A central midfielder Manchester United let go in 2021 is flying up the club’s transfer shortlist and a report claims a deal could be made as early as next month.

Central midfield is where the bulk of the action will lay with regards to Man Utd transfers in 2026. Question marks remain over the long-term futures of every single first-team midfielder at the club right now.

Kobbie Mainoo is frustrated at his lack of opportunities, Bruno Fernandes is a wanted man in Saudi Arabia, Casemiro is out of contract in the summer, Manuel Ugarte has flopped, and Toby Collyer doesn’t appear to be the long-term answer.

Accordingly, exits are expected and so too are arrivals, and lots of them.

Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are Man Utd’s three main targets, with Anderson emerging as top of the pile.

However, it’s doubtful United will be able to sign all three and despite Ruben Amorim’s claims United will only sign top tier players, compromises may have to be made.

That’s where Everton’s James Garner comes in, with a report from The Daily Mail claiming the ex-Red Devils man is soaring up United’s shortlist.

Garner, 24, is currently in discussions with Everton over a contract extension. His existing deal expires at season’s end and there is an option to cover the 2026/27 season.

But per The Mail, Everton want Garner’s future resolved before January and given that’s now just a matter of days away, Garner’s situation is coming to a head.

The report read: ‘As detailed in a recent Man United Confidential, United are facing the prospect of totally overhauling central midfield in the summer with question marks over the long term futures of Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

‘Now, Daily Mail Sport understands that Garner is a name that is rising up United’s list as they explore a potential midfield addition next month.’

They added: ‘Ruben Amorim has not ruled out making signings in January and currently finds himself particularly short in midfield with Fernandes and Mainoo out through injury. It’s understood conversations around adding a midfielder have intensified in recent weeks.

‘Garner, who is heading into the final six months of his deal at Everton, is viewed as an affordable addition to go alongside more significant spending in the summer with Elliot Anderson the club’s top midfield target.

‘Everton are currently in contract negotiations to get the 24-year-old on fresh terms and there is understood to be an eagerness to sort this before the January window opens next week.

‘There is a 12-month club option but a longer term deal is what the Toffees are hoping for and as yet there has not been a significant breakthrough in those talks.

‘Garner, who impressed in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel in Everton’s win at Old Trafford recently, is said to be one to watch on United’s end as early as January with the possibility that part of the midfield rebuild could be brought forward, according to sources.’

Latest Man Utd news

In other news, Manchester United have been backed to sign one of Serie A’s standout midfielders who’s said to be ‘very keen’ to join them, but what are the realities of a potential deal?

Elsewhere, One of United’s summer signings is proving to be good enough to be their regular starter for the next decade, according to Rio Ferdinand, despite the club’s initial plan being to monitor him and decide if they need an upgrade next year.

Finally, TEAMtalk understands United have a shortlist of around 10 names for a new centre-back signing, which they could accelerate in January.