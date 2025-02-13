Former Manchester United man Paul Parker has told the club that they need to get rid of “80 per cent of the current players” before something clicks, as he took aim at a decision taken on Harry Maguire.

United have struggled under both of their last couple of managers. Though things were not rosy prior to Erik ten Hag’s tenure, they were never as bad as an eight-placed Premier League finish.

After he was dismissed this season with the Red Devils in the bottom half of the table, Ruben Amorim currently has them 13th in the league.

Things are not clicking, and former United man Parker feels that won’t be possible until most of the current squad is let go.

“I don’t think anything is going to work at Manchester United until 80 per cent of the current players are gone,” Parker said.

“You can’t keep patting a dog on the head if it’s not listening to you – at one point you’ve got to just scream if it’s not been disciplined enough. That’s what’s happening in this moment in time at the club.”

Parker also feels the decision to renew Maguire‘s contract was an extension of the club’s recent problems.

“I look at Harry Maguire getting the option on his contract taken up by the club – all you’re doing is just giving another 12 months to what’s been going on for the last eight years,” Parker said.

“It just didn’t make any sense to me. If Maguire had left, then maybe Manchester United wouldn’t have had to have sacked those poor members of staff who have been at the club for years and years!”

Maguire changed United’s summer plans

United had reportedly been eager to land themselves a new centre-back in the summer.

Reports name-checked Jarrad Branthwaite as the man the Red Devils were most likely to pursue had Maguire not remained at the club beyond then.

However, with Maguire performing, Amorim was said to have been wowed to such an extent that he no longer wanted to improve the centre-back positions.

Indeed, Amorim has overseen 13 Premier League games since his arrival, and in all but the first – which he was injured for – Maguire has played in every single one, and played 90 minutes in eight of them.

Man Utd round-up: Shock Vardy links emerge

United could reportedly be tempted to utilise the free agent market in the summer, with both Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin named in the report.

Other strikers on the shortlist reportedly include Benjamin Sesko and Liam Delap, amid an acceptance that signing Viktor Gyokeres probably won’t be possible.

Teddy Sheringham has detailed how Alexander Isak is one of the best potential striker signings for the club.

Meanwhile, at the back, United are reportedly very keen on Castello Lukeba, and the RB Leipzig centre-back’s advisors are looking to secure a ‘mega transfer’ for him.

How long will Joshua Zirkzee last?