‘Excellent’ relationship puts Man Utd in fantastic position to sign Italy star before three Euro giants

Manchester United have the advantage over three Italian clubs as they try to sign Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini, according to a report.

Man Utd have had a hugely disappointing start to the season, winning just five of their 10 Premier League games so far and also struggling to get out of their Champions League group. Things went from bad to worse for Erik ten Hag on Wednesday when his side lost 3-0 to Newcastle United in the League Cup, which followed a similarly damaging 3-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City in the league.

TEAMtalk understands that the Dutchman is on the brink of losing the dressing room, with senior players questioning his tactics, substitutions and transfers.

Man Utd have been linked with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Sporting manager Ruben Amorim to replace Ten Hag.

There are plenty of reasons for Man Utd’s struggles, and defence among them. Ten Hag has had to deal with plenty of injuries in the area, with Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon and Tyrell Malacia all out at one point, forcing him to use either Victor Lindelof or Sofyan Amrabat at left-back.

Ten Hag has also had to deal with problems at centre-half. Raphael Varane does not have the fitness or reliability to play two matches a week, while Lisandro Martinez is out until January through injury.

On Thursday, it emerged that the Red Devils could try to solve their centre-back problems by capturing Scalvini from Atalanta. He is only 19 years of age but is already an important player for both his club and the Italy national team.

Italian source Tutto Atalanta have now provided their information on Scalvini’s future. They confirm previous reports that Man Utd are battling Inter for the teenager’s signing.

Man Utd primed to win Giorgio Scalvini battle

Fellow Italian giants Milan and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the situation. However, all three Serie A clubs are at serious risk of missing out on him to Man Utd.

The race for Scalvini has ‘taken an interesting turn’ after Man Utd dramatically entered proceedings. And the report names one big reason why Atalanta ‘could sell’ their academy product to Man Utd.

Man Utd and Atalanta supposedly have an ‘excellent’ relationship. This stems from the Old Trafford club spending £72million to sign Rasmus Hojlund over the summer, while they also paid £37m for Amad Diallo in January 2021.

Another factor that must be considered is that Atalanta will not want to strengthen an Italian rival by handing them Scalvini. As such, they would much rather deal with Man Utd, a club they play far less often.

transfermarkt value the seven-cap international at €40m (£34.8m), but his monstrous potential means Atalanta will hold out for more than this sum. Tutto Atalanta state that Man Utd will have to pay at least €50m (£43.5m) to strike an agreement.

This is evidently big money for such a young player. However, it may end up being worth it as Scalvini could potentially become a regular starter for Man Utd for over 10 years.

The Scouting App’s analysis of him is very exciting, as they label him an excellent ball-playing defender who also has the physicality needed to battle with powerful strikers.

