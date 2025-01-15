Manchester United are in growing danger of pricing all suitors out of the running to sign Marcus Rashford, and TEAMtalk can reveal one club – Borussia Dortmund – have already begun to explore a move for an alternative forward with a bigger upside.

For Borussia Dortmund, Rashford certainly represents a possible replacement for Donyell Malen who was sold to Aston Villa for roughly €25m on January 13.

As we reported a few days ago, the German club is among those who have shown the strongest interest in Rashford and have also gathered information on him recently.

They are among those to have held discussions with Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Maynard, who doubles up as his agent. Others include Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.

However, Dortmund would like a convenient formula – such as a loan with part of the salary paid by United – and without an obligation to buy.

Their insistence on an obligation to buy NOT being included stems from the figures requested by Man Utd.

£50m is the price point Man Utd have communicated and Dortmund view that figure as excessive. Furthermore, Man Utd as of today are still pushing to include at least an obligation to buy in any loan agreement.

This is why Dortmund are exploring other profiles, such as Brentford’s Kevin Schade, for whom, unlike Rashford, they would be willing to evaluate a permanent transfer.

At 23, the lightning quick Schade is four years younger than Rashford and in Dortmund’s eyes, has greater room for development over the coming years.

Returning to Rashford, pay attention to AC Milan’s position, which is climbing preferences in the player’s hierarchies of choice.

Nonetheless, it is the same story as over at Dortmund, with the big problem for Milan being the formula of deal Man Utd are requesting.

Like Dortmund, Milan would also like a loan with part of the salary paid and without an obligation to purchase.

In short, without an opening to a dry loan or a loan with an option (not an obligation) to buy and part of the salary paid by United, to date, no club, BVB included, seems willing to take further steps for him.

Latest Man Utd news – Alejandro Garnacho, Toby Collyer

In other news, FootballTransfers have remarkably stated Tottenham have launched an enquiry into the signing of Alejandro Garnacho.

The winger, 20, is valued around the £60m mark and after losing out to Juventus for Randal Kolo Muani, Spurs are reportedly ready to spend big on the Man Utd man.

Elsewhere, The Athletic reported Man Utd have vetoed a January exit for midfielder Toby Collyer.

The 21-year-old had been linked with a loan exit, potentially to Leicester City where he’d link up with United legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, it’s now claimed Collyer is set for a more prominent role in the second half of the season which could spell bad news for the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.