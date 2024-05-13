TEAMtalk can provide an exclusive update on the future of Mason Greenwood

Atletico Madrid are leading the race to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood this summer and the move could see him play alongside a major Old Trafford flop, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Greenwood is currently shining in Spain during a season-long loan spell at Getafe and Atletico have been keeping tabs on him for some time. The skilful forward has impressed during his stint in Getafe, having registered 10 goals and six assists in 33 games across all competitions.

Manchester United are open to selling Greenwood for the right price this summer so as to boost their own transfer kitty, which will help the Red Devils bring in some top signings.

Greenwood’s sale would represent pure profit as he is a homegrown player who has has come through the ranks at United.

Getafe would love to land Greenwood again for next season, but they would not be able to afford to sign the player on a permanent basis with United holding out for around £40million for him.

Reports in Spain have claimed Man Utd want as much as €60m (£52m) for Greenwood and that has put both Atletico and Barcelona off.

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the 22-year-old is available for the far more reasonable sum of £40m, which will be music to Atletico’s ears.

A number of clubs in Italy and Germany have been credited with an interest in Greenwood, including Serie A giants Juventus, while the Saudi Pro League has also been named as a possible destination.

Mason Greenwood: Big Atletico Madrid move expected

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Atletico are confident of winning the race for his signature.

Greenwood moving to the Wanda Metropolitano would see him play alongside major Man Utd flop Memphis Depay next term.

Depay cost Man Utd £31m in June 2015 but was a huge disappointment at Old Trafford, scoring just seven goals in 53 appearances, despite previously shining for PSV.

Atletico chiefs know they need to future-proof Diego Simeone’s attack this summer, as Depay, Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata are all in their 30s. They view Greenwood as someone who could shine in La Liga for years to come.

