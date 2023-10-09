Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund keen on Sancho deal but could face major Man Utd roadblock

Borussia Dortmund are extremely keen to bring Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho back to the club but could face a major roadblock if results do not go their way before the winter break.

The German outfit are hoping to lure Sancho back to the Bundesliga and have contacted his camp to sound out a potential deal. Sources state the 23-year-old would be open to a return to the club he represented between 2017 and 2021 and is hopeful that his future will be resolved soon.

But Dortmund’s budget will be dictated by their fate in this season’s Champions League. If they are to drop out of Europe’s top competition, they will have to rein in their January spending and will be less likely to meet the Red Devils’ demands for their wantaway star.

Dortmund would then have to hold out for a summer move or else agree a potential short-term loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the campaign.

United are hoping to bank over £50 million for Sancho, who has three years left on his current deal while the club retains an option of a further year.

Saudi Pro League clubs are also monitoring the situation and could gazump Sancho’s former side with a mega money offer in the winter window. Al-Ettifaq are the main admirers of the Englishman but sources state that Sancho would prefer to stay in Europe for the time being.

Erik Ten Hag has seen his side falter in recent weeks with a string of poor results leaving them four points adrift of the Champions League places. If it wasn’t for Scott McTominay scoring two stoppage-time goals against Brentford at the weekend they would have dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Sancho is not the only winger to be exiled from the squad this season over off-field controversy. Mason Greenwood is out on loan at Getafe following allegations of assault while Antony has only just rejoined the squad following accusations against him.

Ten Hag and the club are actively looking at options to help fill the void on the wings.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are expecting bids for their latest English hotshot Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal monitoring his rise to prominence.

Sancho dilemma leaves Ten Hag with no choice

The expectation is that the future of Jadon Sancho will be resolved soon and, with his ongoing refusal to apologise to his manager for his part in their very public fall out, it only looks to be heading in one direction.

It is believed that the relationship between the pair has completely broken down with no chance of it being salvaged following their public fall out in recent weeks.

Sancho has been training alone and exiled from the squad after he refused to apologise for comments made about Ten Hag on social media including claiming that he had been made a scapegoat by the boss.

The winger is standing by his actions and a well-placed source told TEAMtalk that Sancho is unlikely to ever give Ten Hag the apology he is looking for and the exit door is now well and truly open.

