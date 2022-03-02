Man Utd right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be one of the high-profile casualties of the Ralf Rangnick era this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Whilst Rangnick is not expected to continue as manager beyond the summer, he will be taking up an advisory role with the club’s hierarchy. As such, he will have a voice at the heart of the club.

Wan-Bissaka joined United in 2019 in a £50m deal from Crystal Palace. However, he has never really hit the heights expected and this season he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Since the start of December he has started just four games with Diogo Dalot now first choice. The Portuguese has been one of the rare bright sparks at Old Trafford this season and appears to have quickly earned Rangnick’s favour.

Dalot is now understood to be in line for a new contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

An extension for the Portuguese would further signal that Wan-Bissaka has a difficult battle ahead to win back his place at United.

England ambitions could hasten Wan-Bissaka exit

Right-back is arguably England’s strongest position at present. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are all elite operators.

Below that quartet, the likes of Valentino Livramento and Tariq Lamptey are making great strides forward at Southampton and Brighton respectively.

Despite England’s incredible depth in the position, Wan-Bissaka still holds out hope he can battle his way into the Three Lions squad ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

However, he knows he needs to be playing regular first-team football, something that could smoothen a summer exit.

Man Utd facing Newcastle transfer blitz

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. What’s more, they are seemingly ready to blow away fellow suitors Manchester United in the race.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims Napoli are preparing for life without the 23-year-old. Accordingly, ge reckons Napoli fully expect to receive a number of big-money offers for the striker, with Manchester United among his suitors.

He said: “It’s true. Napoli have enquired about Gianluca Scamacca. And according to our reconstructions, it would be an attempt linked to a possible pharaonic proposal for Victor Osimhen next summer. The proposal could be that of Manchester United.

“The voices of recent days are coupled with what his brother declared some time ago when he outlined a courtship from the Red Devils.

“Their offer fell short because there was another Nigerian there at the time (Odion Ighalo). Osimhen didn’t want to compete.”

However, multiple reports on Wednesday suggest it is Newcastle United who are leading the chase for Osimhen.

NapoliCalcio (via Sport Witness) claims Eddie Howe’s side are ‘ready to go crazy’ to buy Osimhen. Furthermore, Il Mattino claims the Magpies are ‘above all’ in the race for the striker with 18 Nigeria caps.

They claim Newcastle’s bottomless pit of cash makes them the favourites. As such, Newcastle are well-placed to land the explosive striker in what would be a club-record £84m deal.

