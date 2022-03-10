Manchester United are set to open talks with Diogo Dalot about a new long-term deal, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old currently has 18 months remaining on his contract but has enjoyed a strong season and is now seen by many as first-choice ahead of expensive recruit Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Dalot spent last season on-loan at AC Milan, and a number of Serie A clubs including Roma were keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

United kept him, however, and are now they are ready to offer him new terms. We understand that Dalot is ready to listen, as he would be very happy to sign a long-term United deal.

However, we are told that Dalot will only sign if he is going to be playing regularly.

United are also believed to be ready to open contract talks with Luke Shaw. That is a clear sign that interim boss Ralf Rangnick – who will move upstairs in the summer – is having a say in contract matters already.

Man Utd target Poch facing PSG sack

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino could well get the sack at Paris Saint-Germain following their Champions League capitulation and amid Manchester United links, according to the watching pundits.

PSG travelled to Real Madrid on Wednesday with a 1-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie. Kylian Mbappe gave the Parisians their advantage and he subsequently starred for 55 minutes of the second leg.

He got the opening goal to make it 2-0 to the visitors on aggregate. He could have increased PSG’s advantage but for some smart saves and the offside flag.

Paul Pogba to return to Juventus this summer on a pay cut Juventus contract will take a pay cut to go back to Juventus as Manchester United star will leave this summer

Nevertheless, Madrid fought back and Karim Benzema stole the show with a sublime hat-trick. Alongside Luka Modric, the pair turned the tie on its head and dumped PSG out.

While the French giants are on course to reclaim the Ligue 1 title, the Champions League is the ultimate aim. However, another chance for glory has now gone – and in some style.

PSG reached the semi-finals and final in 2020 and 2021 respectively, but this is the fourth time in the past six seasons they have been dumped out at the last 16 stage. The latest result has plunged manager Pochettino’s future into serious doubt, as similar results did for the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Laurent Blanc.

Player power taking over

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Steve McManaman admitted that Pochettino – who has strong links with a move to Manchester United – could get the sack. However, the pundit insisted that the superstar players must take some blame for the club’s poor form in Europe.

“The players are too powerful. When the going gets tough they do not care,” McManaman said of the team’s second-half capitulation.

“They just play whatever they want to play. The top three are amazing footballers but they don’t work hard enough.

“PSG made mistakes constantly in the second half. You have to give Real credit because even when they are down they stay in the game.

“We have seen managers come and go and they cannot sort it out. They come, they get knocked out of the Champions League and get sacked and then move on.

“You can’t have four or five not fancy it when the going gets tough.”

READ MORE: Leading club named as Man Utd, Newcastle rival Atletico Madrid for Ligue 1 star