Exclusive: Everton star shoots to top of Man Utd wish list, as Ten Hag deliberates quartet’s future

Manchester United are listing Jarrad Branthwaite as their prime defensive target from within the Premier League, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Plans will be put in place in 2024 to begin an overhaul of United’s back line and reports around the club dictate that these plans are already underway.

We have previously told how Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice is an important target for United, while Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon and Antonio Silva of Benfica are also players of interest to the current recruitment staff.

It is important to note these are situations that may yet change as we get closer to the new year though, as United make changes within the club hierarchy, but sources are indicating that outside of those foreign targets Everton’s Branthwaite is a player that has very much caught the eye.

Branthwaite, 21, is also being linked with Tottenham Hotspur as they consider defensive reinforcements. Both clubs like Branthwaite due to his impressive positioning, combined with versatility across the back line and good decision-making on the ball.

Figures within the United set-up tracked him across a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season and checked out his potential with Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has spoken about him in glowing terms.

This is a potential transfer that does not have legs in January but fits more in line with the long-term vision of United for next summer and beyond.

Although the Ineos purchase of Manchester United is being delayed, there are no complications in terms of the deal going through, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Major transfer deals will be difficult to do in the winter window and significant incoming business is expected to be held until the summer when a squad transformation will get underway.

The likes of Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho will be prioritised as departures to get that process underway but January incomings will probably be restricted to cheap or good value deals that are deemed as vital to meet expectations for this season.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Arsenal edge ahead of Man Utd in race for Wolves star as hefty price tag revealed

Several Man Utd stars could be forced out next summer

The United defence will be a major area of focus once we get to the summer though and there are verdicts that will be made on the future of centre-backs Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

We revealed earlier this week how Varane is ready to evaluate his options at Old Trafford, though any exit would most likely be held off until the end of the season.

That gives him time to make a rational and clear decision but also gives United time to figure out his situation and ensure there is minimal disruption to the team make-up as they get to grips with the new club set-up.

DON’T MISS – Jadon Sancho: Man Utd outcast urged to reject two major transfers and secure move that’ll enrage Ten Hag