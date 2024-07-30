Casemiro is expected to be sold by Man Utd this summer

Two Saudi Pro League clubs are expected to revisit talks with Manchester United over signing a top midfielder this summer, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Business has started to ramp up at Old Trafford after a fairly quiet start to the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s newly-formed football operations team move players in and out of the club.

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have arrived to upgrade Erik ten Hag’s attacking and defensive options, respectively, while the likes of Mason Greenwood, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Donny Van de Beek and Willy Kambwala have all departed.

But if the Red Devils are to continue their costly additions, they reportedly need to raise further funds through sales in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

That means the likes of veteran midfielder Casemiro continue to be on the chopping block, especially with clubs in Saudi Arabia still eying the 32-year-old Brazilian.

Casemiro is always a top target for the Saudi League and would like to continue his career there. However, no Saudi clubs have officially requested him or put an offer on the table as yet.

The United player’s agent has already met different clubs in these past weeks (Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Qadisiya) but, at the moment, only Al Ahli and Al Qadisiya asked for additional information – although there is no concrete move as yet.

Casemiro delay slowing proposed Rabiot deal

Casemiro’s proposed exit is also slowing down the time for the possible signing of Adrien Rabiot, whose talks, as we’ve stated before, are progressing positively.

However, the French player’s demands in terms of salary are high and the exit of Casemiro, the highest-paid player of Manchester United and one of the highest-paid in the Premier League, would allow a positive closing of the free agent deal much more quickly – anticipating the strong competition for the former Juventus player.

To reduce the wage bill and make room in the squad, United are asking for around €30-35million for the Brazilian midfielder, whose contract expires in 2026.

As told, his agent has already met with several clubs in recent weeks, and a new round of talks with Al Ahli and Al Qadisiya for a possible transfer is expected soon.

Casemiro is currently in the US with United as they prepare to face Spanish side Real Betis in a pre-season friendly in California in the early hours of Thursday morning.