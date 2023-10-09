Harry Maguire is set to survive another transfer window at Manchester United, despite falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, TEAMtalk understands.

At the end of last season there was some acceptance around Maguire that his Manchester United career was over, yet the focus on repairing his form and reputation has now reached a stage where he has new hope over his outlook at Old Trafford – despite the fact United are continuing to search for a new elite centre back.

The former United captain came up with the assist for Scott McTominay’s winner at the weekend and started the game alongside Jonny Evans at the heart of the defence.

Maguire is on England duty this week as he manages to remain in Gareth Southgate’s plans and insiders say there is now an expectation that Maguire survives another transfer window.

In the summer there were links of varying degrees with West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Sheffield United yet a source from one of those clubs has told TEAMtalk that they have been given no new hope of Maguire being made available on loan or a cut-price deal.

Maguire has a steely determination to stick it out at United and the fact he has managed to keep his place in the England set-up for now means he has every reason to believe he will be going to Euro 2024.

And he has impressed club boss Erik ten Hag with a sense of professionalism that the Dutchman feels is something his side have desperately needed.

Maguire will now get further chances to overhaul his reputation at United at a time when Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have all suffered injury problems. Yet even with this new opportunity for Maguire to impose himself on the side, sources remain convinced that they are on the lookout for options at centre-half.

Man United eyeing up options for January

United missed out on Kim Min-jae in the summer as he made a switch from Napoli to Bayern Munich but it is understood that as United prepare for the January window there is an eye on this defence.

The international break provides an opportunity for United to take stock of their situation and John Murtough, United’s director of football, has already been working with the manager regarding the situation, on the back of Ten Hag’s ongoing concerns.

Players like Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba are long-term targets for United but we understand both clubs are determined not to sell in January, with title-race credentials put in place in Ligue 1 and Bundesliga across the early weeks of the season.

Others from France and Germany are also coming into view though, while it is believed United continue to have an eye on the market in the Netherlands too.

Meanwhile, Manchester United retain full faith in Andre Onana as he seeks to establish himself at the Theatre of Dreams.

On the back of another clanger against Brentford at the weekend, when he allowed a Mathias Jensen shot to drift beyond his grasp, there are fresh calls for him to be left out of the side.

Yet inside the club Onana has displayed a strong mentality around the training ground and sources close to the situation say there are no plans to relieve him of the No.1 spot, with the international break coming at a time when he can refocus for a game at bottom of the league Sheffield United on October 21.

