Sources: Jadon Sancho Man Utd career over as club chiefs opt to sell winger for big financial loss

Jadon Sancho and Manchester United have a completely broken relationship and there is no way of it being salvaged, with the club now willing to sell him in January, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The England winger has been exiled from the squad and forced to train on his own after he refused to apologise for comments he made on social media in the wake of Man Utd’s defeat to Arsenal on September 2. Ten Hag was asked why Sancho was left out of the squad for the match, in which the Dutch coach responded by stating the 23-year-old had not performed well enough in training to warrant selection.

This brought forth a response from Sancho, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week!”. He also went on to claim there were further reasons for his exclusion, and that he had been made a scapegoat by his manager.

The rift has not closed since then and Ten Hag has demanded Sancho apologise for his actions. That apology is yet to arrive and well-placed sources claim the winger is determined he will never deliver it as he stands by his actions.

Man Utd are therefore happy to sell their £73million signing this winter and cash in to help their current boss strengthen his struggling side. A number of clubs are keen on Sancho, with interest emerging from Saudi Arabia and his former club Dortmund.

It’s his former side who look the most likely to make a move in the coming months, with sources stating that a transfer back to the Bundesliga is of interest to the forward. However, Man Utd will demand around £45-50m for his services in an attempt to recoup some of the fee spent on bringing him to Old Trafford.

That is still a potential £28m loss on a player who was tipped for big things when signing for Man Utd in the summer of 2021.

The drama between the player and his manager has not been welcomed by the Man Utd hierarchy, who are keen to see the club perform better on the pitch and are facing continuous pressure from fans as the takeover saga rolls on.

A recurring issue for Jadon Sancho

This is not the first time that the Manchester City academy product has been at the centre of discipline issues as in 2019 he was slapped with a hefty fine by Dortmund for returning late from England duty. He has also faced similar issues during his time in the youth system and has been dropped on previous occasions.

One thing is for certain, despite a recent meeting between Ten Hag and Sancho, there is no resolution and the exit door is well and truly open for Sancho to leave Man Utd in January without ever really living up to his price tag.

Sancho continues to train with the reserves and it is possible that he will not be seen wearing the red of Man Utd again.

