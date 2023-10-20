Exclusive: Man Utd learn two hurdles must be cleared before Jadon Sancho can join Euro giants

Borussia Dortmund re-signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United will hinge on two key developments between now and the new year, according to TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones.

Manchester United have continued to make Sancho train alone at their Carrington base in the fallout of his war of words with Erik ten Hag. The chances of him reviving his career at Old Trafford this season are slim and German outfit Dortmund are being heavily tipped to offer him an escape route.

Sancho, 23, joined United from the Bundesliga side in a £73million deal in July 2021 but has struggled to live up to expectations, returning 12 goals and six assists from 82 appearances.

With his future under the spotlight we must now wait to see how the January transfer window opens up for him, especially as he has not played since the end of August. The prospect of a permanent deal seems unlikely given the fact his value has dropped so rapidly since that big deal two years ago.

From a Dortmund perspective, there are a couple of particular elements beyond any form and fitness concerns that will be key to whether any pathway opens up.

Firstly, the feeling is that financially this looks better every day for the Germans – because every moment that passes without a Sancho apology makes him less valuable to United. But Dortmund still need the finances to suit them and TEAMtalk understands that would mean paying no more than half his current £300,000-a-week wages.

Secondly, Dortmund have a congested squad when it comes to players of his type and they would have to make space for him.

During his time at Dortmund, Sancho scored 50 goals and put up 64 assists from 137 outings. He split most of his time between playing on the left and right side of the attack and Dortmund are currently stacked in those positions.

Dortmund must complete clear-out before re-signing Jadon Sancho

Donyell Malen, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Gio Reyna, Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi are among the players already contending for such roles, while Dortmund also have Marco Reus pulling the strings.

There is talk of forward Youssoufa Moukoko leaving the club in January, with Liverpool and Chelsea both linked, but sources in Dortmund have told TEAMtalk that they still find it difficult to understand how Sancho would fit at this particular time.

There is a fondness that still exists in the area for Sancho though, given the major impact made during his spell. And relations are believed to be good between club officials and Sancho’s representatives, Elite Project Group, who recently agreed a new deal with the club for another client – exciting English forward Bynoe-Gittens.

Dortmund are not the only major European club who have been backed to land Sancho, as a report has claimed Juventus are also in the mix.

