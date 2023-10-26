Exclusive: Jadon Sancho set for Man Utd exit in January after Ten Hag falling out; Saudi transfer may hinge on Liverpool legend

Jadon Sancho is set to leave Manchester United in January after failing to make amends with Erik Ten Hag after a public fall out which saw the winger criticise his manager on social media, TEAMtalk understands.

United have been clear that Sancho must make an apology to his boss and his fellow players for comments which suggested the Dutchman was lying when he was critical of training performances by Sancho.

Sources close to the player have reiterated he will not give an apology and the relationship between the two is fractured beyond repair with the England international locked out of Manchester United’s first-team training facilities at Carrington.

Sancho is also angry that players such as Antony have been chosen despite poor form.

His former club Dortmund are very interested in bringing him back to Germany and have been trying to work a deal out that would be acceptable to all parties. The huge wages of the 23-year-old, around £300,000 per week, are a stumbling block with the German side unable to cover even half of his weekly earnings.

This has given an advantage to Saudi Pro League sides who are trying to tempt the attacker to the SPL. Sources state Al-Ahli would be keen to bring him in, adding to the multitude of stars that arrived in the summer.

They do face a stumbling block however in that they would have to sell one of their foreign stars to make room for Sancho. The futures of Roberto Firmino and Merih Demiral have both been in question over recent weeks.

Former Liverpool striker Firmino has been the target for critics due to his poor performances, but sources close to the Brazilian state he will stay until at least next summer.

Jadon Sancho set for Manchester United exit

Centre back Merih Demiral is more likely to be offloaded as he has struggled for minutes and fitness since his arrival in Asia. The Turkey international arrived from Atalanta in the summer and a return to Serie A could be on the cards, according to sources.

The SPL has the financial firepower to offer Sancho more than he currently earns at Manchester United and blow any offer from Dortmund out of the water, but it’s yet to be determined if he is ready to leave European football.

United will cash in on him in the winter window for a fee of around £45million to £50million and a potential loan with an option to buy is also not off the table, which will give Dortmund hope of a potential deal in the mid-season window.

