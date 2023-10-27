Exclusive: Juventus sound out potential Jadon Sancho January loan as Man Utd exit looms

Juventus are seeking an understanding of the required terms around a potential loan move for Jadon Sancho, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources in Italy have revealed to TEAMtalk how the Serie A giants are primed to sign a player of his style in the January window – but cannot stretch beyond their means to make it possible.

Sancho’s situation is the talk of football as he is frozen out of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.

United have been adamant that Sancho must make an apology to his manager and team-mates for comments which suggested the Dutchman was lying when he was critical of training performances by Sancho in the aftermath of the defeat at Arsenal on September 3.

Sancho has been limited to just 79 minutes across three appearances so far this season and has not appeared in Ten Hag’s squad since the dramatic victory over Nottingham Forest on August 26 – eight days before United’s trip to the Emirates.

Sources close to the player have reiterated he will not give an apology and the relationship between the two is fractured beyond repair with the England international locked out of Manchester United’s first-team training facilities at Carrington.

There is no sign of a resolution and the club will welcome discussions with interested clubs as we head towards the new year.

Juventus have been touted as a prime rival to Borussia Dortmund if Sancho is to remain in European football.

Juventus join race to sign Jadon Sancho

We have been exploring the situation and can reveal that Sancho is indeed on a shortlist of names in Turin, yet at this stage informed sources are unconvinced he will remain a realistic option.

Juventus are set on making a loan signing as they seek new creativity in the attack but also need to find a financial solution that is easily achievable.

We have already reported how Sancho’s salary at United could cause problems for Dortmund and it appears a similar case may unfold for Juve.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £73million, having emerged as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents over the course of a fine career in Germany.

He scored 38 goals in 104 matches for Dortmund between 2017 and 2021, but has found the next just nine times in 58 appearances in a United shirt.

