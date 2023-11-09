Sources: Major uncertainty over future of Saudi-linked Man Utd star, with club chiefs ‘scratching their heads’

There is major uncertainty surrounding Casemiro’s future at Manchester United after struggling for form this season, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The midfielder’s future at Manchester United is far from clear and he has found this season hard going as he has struggled to recapture the form of last season when he was one of the top performers under Erik ten Hag.

TEAMtalk now understands that he is very much on the radar of Saudi Arabia’s Pro League – who see the Brazilian a big name they could land in the January window.

United are not actively looking to move the Brazilian on, but TEAMtalk sources state that if a deal to get the money back they paid and move on his sizeable wages was presented to them, it is believed they would be open a deal.

A source confirmed to TEAMtalk: “Casemiro has struggled this season and it has many at the club scratching their heads. United are not pushing him out, but similar to the situations that saw Liverpool move on from Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, they could listen to a deal.”

It is believed that Casemiro has risen up the Pro League’s agenda due to Paul Pogba’s impending drugs ban, as he was the top midfield target going into the New Year.

The 31-year-old’s current deal at Old Trafford runs until 2026 and includes the option of a further 12-month extension after he joined from Real Madrid last summer.

According to 90min, there is potential that the midfielder could move on from Manchester in January amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Brazil international has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Ten Hag’s side so far this season, netting four goals and one assist in those outings but is currently facing several weeks on the sidelines after picking up a knock.

Man United set sights on Monaco star

As a result of uncertainty surrounding Casemiro’s future, United have reportedly set their sights on Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

The club hierarchy see Fofana as someone who could fill the void in the event that Casemiro does move on from Old Trafford in January or the summer.

Fofana’s current deal runs until 2025 after he joined from Strasbourg back in 2020 and the Ligue 1 club are at risk of losing Fofana for a cut price in the summer when he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

The 24-year-old has been attracting interest from fellow Premier League sides Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United whilst West Ham have also previously had an eye on him although it is unclear whether or not they are still in the market for his services.

Although significantly younger than Casemiro, Fofana has chiefly operated as a holding midfielder for Monaco in 11 league appearances so far this term and has even been given the captain’s armband for several games and could be the perfect replacement in the centre of the park for United.

