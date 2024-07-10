Manchester United are leading the chase to sign Ferdi Kadioglu this summer having booked in talks for a player also of interest to both Arsenal and Wolves – but TEAMtalk can reveal any move will likely be strongly opposed by Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

The Turkey star was a man in demand even prior to his Euro 2024 exploits with his country, with his rampaging displays from left-back bringing the 24-year-old to the attention of a number of top sides. Having played a part in eight goals last season (three goals and five assists), he had been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, with sporting director Edu just one of a number of interested observers.

However, while Arsenal’s interest has cooled somewhat following the approach to Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori – and with the Gunners’ prime objective being to sign a player who could also cover the left central defensive role – the first approach for the Turkey star’s services actually came from Borussia Dortmund.

The Champions League finalists have been in the market for a new left-back for some time once it became apparent they would be prized out of a move for loan star Ian Maatsen, who has since signed for Aston Villa in a £37.5m move from Chelsea.

However, with the Bundesliga side allocating a budget of €20m (€18m plus €2m in bonuses) for him, he too has moved out of their price range off the back of his high-level performances at Euro 2024, with Fenerbahce now adamant that only offers above €25m (£21.1m) will be considered.

And TEAMtalk can confirm that this inflexibility to negotiate on those terms has convinced BVB to exit the race for the Turkish player who is now looking more likely than ever to seal a transfer to the Premier League instead.

Man Utd transfer news: Ashworth books in talks for Fenebahce star

While Arsenal’s interest right now has not progressed beyond the first stage, the door has opened for other suitors to step in and information received by TEAMtalk has revealed that Manchester United, Wolves and another, currently unnamed Premier League side, have all registered their interest in his signing.

Furthermore, we can reveal that United have already moved ahead of the chasing pack by booking in a meeting with the left-back’s entourage, set to take place in the coming days, to discuss a potential deal and what the player would be seeking to move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to add a number of quality new additions to their squad this summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now at the wheel and knowing they need to add a number of new faces to ensure they enjoy a much more consistent season in 2024/25.

And while the addition of a centre-half, a midfielder and a striker is seen as their priority, Erik ten Hag has also made clear his wish to strengthen at left-back after being forced to play the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka there during the majority of the previous season, owing to long spells on the sidelines suffered by Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

And while we can also reveal Arsenal’s interest in Kadioglu is not yet over, the Gunners are first working in finalising the arrival of Calafiori, before then turning their focus on the capture of a new striker. As a result, a move for an out-and-out left-back has been placed on the backburner for now.

However, we can also reveal that Wolves – also impressed after Kadioglu’s Euro 2024 displays – have also asked for information around possible costs and conditions for a transfer.

A third, as yet unidentified Premier League side have also put the feelers out for the signing of the 20-times capped Turkey international.

United’s path to a possible deal, however, is not as straight forward as they may hope.

Fenerbahce’s recently-appointed coach Jose Mourinho likes the player a lot and has made clear to the Turkish side’s board that he would oppose any move to sell the 24-year-old.

However, despite Mourinho’s attempts to derail a possible sale, we understand the Turkish club are open to the player’s sale if they receive an offer starting at €25m. And with the potential for the strong interest in the player to spark a possible auction, Fenerbahce hope that the price can yet rise even more.