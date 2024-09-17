Exclusive: Man Utd coach who nurtured Kobbie Mainoo is ready to leave, open to Bolton job

Manchester United under-21s coach David Hughes is ready to leave his role at Old Trafford and take on a management role at a new club, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Red Devils are known for producing top players and coaches, with Kieran McKenna being a shining example of the latter after doing a superb job with Ipswich.

Hughes, 46, is viewed as a top talent by those behind the scenes at Old Trafford and we understand that he is being eyed up by a number of sides.

Sources close to the situation have informed us that Hughes feels he is ready to take the step into management.

The model of bringing younger coaches in from top clubs has been successful for several sides in recent years. Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta were both at Manchester City and are now the top dogs at Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Stoke City are in advanced talks with highly-rated Norwich coach Narcis Pelach in a bid to win the Championship in the next couple of years and they are not alone in their view that it is the best route to take.

Hughes has been part of the coaching team at Manchester United since 2022 and has been tasked with bringing some of their best talent through to the first team.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo have all broken into the squad during his tenure and become mainstays in the Red Devils’ side over the past couple of seasons.

MAN UTD LATEST: Dan Ashworth making Man Utd checks on 64-goal winger as Liverpool links are flattened

Sources: Hughes open to Bolton conversation

Hughes is a name to watch in the coming weeks as a number of clubs in the Football League are considering making changes, with Bolton Wanderers among them.

Bolton are considering parting ways with manager Ian Evatt following their poor start to the League One campaign that has seen them pick up just four points in five games.

They had set their sights on promotion at the beginning of the campaign and are considering a new manager who they believe is capable of achieving that.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Hughes would be open to holding talks with Bolton over the prospect of becoming their new manager, should Evatt leave the club.

McKenna was in a similar situation to Hughes before he left Man Utd for Ipswich in 2021, while the Tractor Boys were in League One. He went on to take Ipswich to the Premier League in just three seasons.

Hughes has long been well-regarded and was brought to Man Utd from Cardiff City after a successful spell with their academy.

Hughes’ representatives are keen to help him secure a management role in the coming months and are keeping their eye on several potential opportunities.

TEST YOUR KNOWLEGDE: The ultimate summer 2024 transfer window quiz: Can you get 25/25?