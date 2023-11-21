Exclusive: Man Utd dealt crushing blow as French megastar snubs blockbuster transfer to Old Trafford

Antoine Griezmann will likely turn down a move to Man Utd despite big investment in the club from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, TEAMtalk has learned.

Atletico Madrid recently secured manager Diego Simeone to a new long-term contract and are hopeful of key stars staying at the club beyond the January transfer window.

Griezmann is enjoying a stellar season and has attracted interest from United as a result. Sources have stated he is a target for the Red Devils as they get ready for life under the sporting control of new part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The new man in charge is keen to make a positive impression with fans and bringing a big name into the club like Griezmann is seen as the perfect way to introduce himself.

There is doubt however among sources close to the France international that he would be willing to leave Spain at this time. Sources have intimated that a move to Manchester is not on the playmaker’s radar.

Griezmann re-signed for Atletico last summer in a deal worth £17.5million after a difficult spell at La Liga rivals Barcelona. He had already spent the 2021/22 season on loan in Madrid and was keen to return on a permanent basis.

This is a major roadblock in United’s pursuit of the 32-year-old as he is very happy at Atletico and playing well ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Germany

Atletico would also be unwilling to sell for a small fee and would seek to extract maximum value for a player many regard as one of the best in the world.

£22m could seal deal for Man Utd?

There have been suggestions of a £22million release clause in his deal that would make a move very possible, but even so it would take some work to convince the 2018 World Cup winner to move.

Despite new investment from Ratcliffe and Ineos there won’t be unlimited funds for the Premier League club to buy with and they will have to cut their cloth a bit more than their rivals.

Griezmann is contracted until 2026 and is one of the highest earners at Atleti, taking home £10million per year for playing at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium.

He has been in superb form for his side this season, making 16 appearances and scoring 12 times. He has also grabbed three assists and multiple man of the match awards.

It’s not the first time United have been linked with the Frenchman. Back when the Red Devils were in the process of signing Casemiro, they sent representatives to Madrid to meet with the midfielder, but also reportedly “sought dialogue” with Griezmann whilst they were in Spain.

United wanted to gauge the possibility of a deal for the attacker but he only had eyes for Madrid.

