Exclusive: Man Utd exit takes shape for Mason Greenwood as attacker decides on next move

Mason Greenwood has decided that he wants to move back to Getafe after a season on loan there

Mason Greenwood wants to return to Getafe next season after he recently played his last game as a loan player for the LaLiga outfit, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Greenwood has been plying his trade with Getafe for the last season, after it was mutually decided he should continue his career away from Manchester United. That call came after he was suspended by the club’s hierarchy, amid an investigation into alleged attempted rape.

Getafe took a gamble on a player who had been out of football for over a year, and within 10 league games, he’d repaid them with five direct goal contributions.

At the end of the season, Greenwood‘s tallies in all competitions for the Spanish outfit were 10 goals and six assists.

That he’s shown he’s still a very capable footballer has seen some big sides register interest.

The likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Napoli are currently in the mix for the signature of a player who will reportedly command a £40million transfer fee.

But Getafe remain interested in keeping him, no matter how hard it might be for them to drum up those funds – the most they’ve ever paid for a player is just over £10million.

That potential move could be made easier by the fact that Greenwood wants to go back to the LaLiga outfit, who took him in this term. Indeed, TEAMtalk sources have revealed the United winger is keen to stay with the club.

Man Utd and Getafe in Greenwood talks

Following the emotional call by the winger on his desire to return to Getafe, they are in talks with United in attempts to secure his services again.

Talks are regarding another loan but United hoping to make a fee from the winger, given his contract is up at Old Trafford next summer.

Whether or not they’ll manage to beat any of the other big clubs in the race remains to be seen.

PL sides join race for United man

Indeed, Getafe’s route, while helped by the fact Greenwood wants to play there, does feature some obstacles.

Interest up to this point has generally been from the European continent, with Borussia Dortmund also showing an interest. However, TEAMtalk can confirm that there are some Premier League sides in the mix.

Whether Greenwood would entertain a return to England, where he’s likely to be heavily scrutinised on and off the field, is unclear. But his preference is certainly not to do so, with Getafe front and centre of his thoughts.

