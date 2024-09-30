Exclusive: Man Utd expect Ten Hag sack despite recent statement, with standout option for interim role clear

Manchester United’s official position is that Erik ten Hag’s job isn’t under threat but TEAMtalk understands that the Dutchman is still on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were humiliated in their 3-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday, with many pundits and ex-players highlighting the distinct lack of quality and effort in the performance.

Amid speculation that Ten Hag could be sacked imminently, it has been reported by Sky Sports that Man Utd are not considering any immediate changes.

The report states that Ten Hag ‘retains the backing of Manchester United’s football leadership structure with no immediate plans for a change of manager.’

It’s claimed that ‘while there is consensus that the non-performance in the 3-0 drubbing against Tottenham was unacceptable, the hierarchy’s focus at the moment remains on providing support to the Dutchman, his backroom staff, and the players to turn their fortunes around.’

However, TEAMtalk sources behind the scenes at Old Trafford say that they have ‘no confidence’ that Ten Hag will keep his job beyond this season.

Supporters turned on the Red Devils in their defeat to Tottenham and seem ready to see someone else take the reigns, with Ruud van Nistelrooy ready to take temporary charge.

The club maintain that this will not happen but there are sources who state that if Man Utd lose their next two games against Porto and Aston Villa, Ten Hag’s position will be untenable and a decision will have to be made.

Man Utd are ready to replace Ten Hag – sources

We understand that some at Man Utd were both ‘delighted and concerned’ when they won the FA Cup at the end of last season because it made sacking Ten Hag much more problematic.

Van Nistelrooy being in the Man Utd dugout gives Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS a good option should they decide to sack Ten Hag. It’s understood that the former striker is likely to take charge on a temporary basis, should Ten Hag leave.

Man Utd handed Ten Hag a contract extension over the summer, but that was only because they failed to attract a better option. Talks were held with both Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino but they were not convinced to take the job.

This left the Red Devils in a situation which meant they had to back their under-fire manager.

As we reported last week, they have made it clear that the aim is still to find an elite coach who can take the club back to the top of the Premier League.

That was the hope in the summer and it is unlikely that Ten Hag will be in charge by the end of the season. It’s felt that the players would also welcome a fresh approach and the appointment of a new, world-class manager.

Man Utd eye Sunderland star

Meanwhile, Man Utd are considering signing a new back-up goalkeeper in January amid speculation that Altay Bayindir is keen to leave the club.

The Turkish international has barely been used by Ten Hag and is ready to move elsewhere in pursuit of more playing time.

Reports suggest that Man Utd have identified Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement for Bayindir.

The 24-year-old has been virtually ever-present for Sunderland since they returned to the Championship in 2022 and has ended up on the radars of various Premier League clubs.

It will take a minimum of £20m to sign Patterson from the Black Cats in January and Liverpool and Crystal Palace are also keen to secure his services.

IN FOCUS: Ten Hag vs other post-Fergie Man Utd managers

How Ten Hag compares to other Man Utd managers post-Ferguson

