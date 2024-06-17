Exclusive: Man Utd formulate cunning plan to sign frustrated PSG star but face major hurdle to make transfer permanent

Manchester United are looking to bring in fresh young talent this season as they look to start the new era of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership with excitement.

One player who will move this summer is PSG midfielder Xavi Simons and TEAMtalk sources are suggesting his next destination could be Manchester.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig where he impressed. Across all competitions, he scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists for Marco Rose’s side.

There is a possibility that he could be loaned out once again, although it would likely not include an option to buy as PSG have no desire to sell the Netherlands international.

The French side are keen to keep hold of the talent but they face pressure from his camp as he wants to play regular first team football.

There is major interest from a number of sides but sources state a player of his ability being available on loan is attractive as clubs are trying to budget for a number of positions this summer. That means that they could bring in Simons for a small fee and keep their funds for other areas.

Other clubs are interested in Simons

Arsenal, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping an eye on his situation but they would all rather be able to have an option for a future purchase and that is placing roadblocks on their moves.

That has left Simons frustrated as he would love a move to the English Premier League.

His focus is currently on the Euros as the Netherlands try to make an impact and there is confidence within that squad that they can cause an upset in Germany.

“I will make a decision after the European Championships and a short break,” Simons told reporters earlier this month.

“I want to be focussed on the tournament because that is my current priority and afterwards already will speak with PSG.”

His future will continue to be discussed and his agents are working around the clock to find a solution. His agency do have connections to Manchester United and due to this, they have been in contact with the Premier League side over the past few weeks.

Time will tell if he is to leave PSG and good performances at Euro 2024 may force the French side to come to a decision sooner than they would like to.

