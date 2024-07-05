Exclusive: Man Utd give Saudis permission to begin Bruno Fernandes talks as star selects favoured next club

Bruno Fernandes has been given the green light to delve into the proposal prepared for him by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The first approach for Fernandes took place in November 2023 – as revealed by TEAMtalk previously – and over the past few months the position of PIF and Saudi chiefs has become increasingly insistent. Sources revealed to TEAMtalk today (Friday) that there are two Saudi teams interested in him: Al Nassr and Al Ittihad.

Both clubs have already explained their positions, projects and the possible role that Fernandes would have in the squad in another meeting that took place a few weeks ago.

Both Al Nassr and Al Ittihad are directly owned by the PIF along with two other Saudi Pro League teams.

In anticipation of the next meeting after Euro 2024 – as revealed – Fernandes has made it known that he prefers the Al Nassr option, especially given that it would afford him the chance to play with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he is said to have mended his relationship.

Al Nassr, therefore, currently lead the race for the Portuguese ace and will try to definitively convince him to embrace their project over Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad are based in Jeddah and will soon be managed by Stefano Pioli. They have managed to attract such talents as Karim Benzema, Fabinho and N’Golo Kante. They were a club in financial crisis when the PIF took charge of the running of the club.

Al Nassr have finished as Saudi Pro League runners up for the last two seasons, despite adding Ronaldo to the mix in pursuit of their tenth top-flight title. Alongside the former Manchester United superstar they have also recruited Sadio Mane, Otavio, Aymeric Laporte as well as Portuguese coach Luís Castro.

Man Utd transfers: PIF optimistic about Bruno Fernandes deal

If the player’s position until a few weeks ago was oriented towards staying at United, now there is cautious optimism of being able to land him – regardless of the final club where Fernandes will play – in Saudi Arabia.

In this negotiation, as often happens, the main role is played by the PIF, which has already presented a huge contract offer that is impossible for United to match.

In this model, the PIF seeks to get the player on board first before opening discussions with the club and they have been willing to throw vast sums of money at both to sway them in favour of doing business.

Obviously, in the event of an agreement with the player, it will then be necessary to finalise a deal with United who, at the moment, are not inclined to let him go. However, an offer ‘difficult to refuse’ is also being prepared for the English giants, even if there has been no contact between the clubs so far, and will only begin after full agreement with Fernandes.

The PIF wants Fernandes, at any cost.

