Exclusive: Man Utd greenlight major Ten Hag signing to leave after just 18 months as £50m demand is made

Manchester United are ready to let Casemiro leave in the January transfer window and have slapped a £50m price tag on the Brazilian, TEAMtalk has learned.

It’s been a difficult season so far for Manchester United. The club has been in turmoil, weighed down with unhappy stars and a takeover saga that is resulting in changes at the top. United have been left trailing in the Premier League table and several stars are considering their future.

One of those is midfielder Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid last year, and who has struggled to maintain a place in the starting XI due to injuries and fitness issues.

Sources tell TEAMtalk that the club are looking at replacements for the Brazilian and are open to a sale in January to help facilitate fresh legs in Erik ten Hag’s squad as they push to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The five-time Champions League winner is open to all opportunities and could be convinced to move on after just 18 months at Old Trafford following his £70million move in the summer of 2022.

The 31-year-old was brought in to help take the club back to the top of the Premier League but has grown tired of training conditions and his club’s struggles and is likely to move on in January or the summer according to multiple sources close to the player.

Saudi Arabia is a genuine option for one of the world’s most decorated players with four clubs considering an approach in January after being led to believe there is an open door for a conversation and the possibility of the defensive midfielder joining a number of big names in the SPL.

Some are also suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain have not wavered in their interest with the French club’s chiefs admiring the midfielder for several years. There is less of a chance of this happening before summer but a move by Saudi sides could force the Ligue 1 outfit to make a move.

United are hopeful of bringing in £50million for an asset who is contracted until 2026 and is one of the club’s highest earners. They would reinvest the money in a new target with several players scouted and listed as potential targets.

Erik ten Hag already scouting replacements for Man Utd

Benfica star Joao Neves is high on the list of options, but the Portuguese club are adamant that suitors will have to activate the 19-year-old’s £104million release clause if they are hoping to lure him in the winter window.

Current Red Devil Bruno Fernandes could play a part in a deal to bring Neves to Old Trafford and has previously stated that he would “love” to play alongside Neves in Manchester.

However, Fernandes is unsure whether the midfielder would have a place in Erik ten Hag’s side but the potential departure of Casemiro could up a spot in the squad for Neves.

But Casemiro may have to wait beyond January before he leaves the club as his employers try to adjust to Sir Jim Ratcliffe running the club and seek to do the best deals possible for some of the world’s best talent.

