Man Utd eager to sign Lois Openda but RB Leipzig holding firm as £70m release clause looms

Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig man Lois Openda, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, but may have to wait to make a move for the forward.

Erik ten Hag is keen to reinforce his attack, with no chance of Anthony Martial’s contract being renewed and the Frenchman finally set to leave the club next summer.

Openda is one name above all others that is coming up again and again in conversations over new recruits to complement summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Belgium international Openda is having a great season for RB Leipzig and has seen his value skyrocket with some superb displays in the Champions League, where Manchester United representatives have been in attendance to take in his performances.

The 23-year-old striker is known and admired by Ten Hag, who has spoken with his recruitment team about a new forward with Openda’s name mentioned frequently.

Many key figures at the club would be delighted to see a quality forward come in, while incoming part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to make an impact with two or three high-level signings over the next couple of windows – and the Belgian forward fits the bill.

Manchester United keen on Lois Openda

Leipzig do not want to sell their star man having only signed him from Lens in July for £30million, with zero possibility of a deal being struck in the January transfer window according to sources at the club.

However, the German side are aware of growing interest in the striker from Europe’s biggest names.

Several top teams have been to watch Openda, and a big summer move is on the cards should he keep up the form that has seen him fire Leipzig into the top four in the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League knockout rounds.

Openda’s Leipzig contract contains a release clause worth around £70million, but it is only valid from the summer of 2025.

That means any move for the forward before that date will require a mammoth fee as the German side are keen to get the most out of their asset.

United may have to pay big soon to avoid being beaten to his signature as his profile and status has brought him to the attention of the world’s biggest sides.

Sources state that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left particularly impressed with his performance at the Etihad when the two sides battled out a five-goal thriller earlier this season.

It is likely Openda will remain at Leipzig through January, but next summer looks very bright for the talent who is in red-hot form and only getting better.

