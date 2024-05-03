Exclusive: Man Utd make contact for Serie A star who dreams of Premier League switch

Adrien Rabiot is out of contract at the end of the season and TEAMtalk understands that the Frenchman’s agent has been contacted by Man Utd, although the Red Devils face competition.

The 29-year-old is currently set to leave Juventus at the end of the season as a free agent. The possible new Bianconeri coach could change the midfielder’s decision, but it’s a very complicated scenario because his decision depends a lot on the economic offer.

Contacts for the contract renewal never actually began and, for several weeks now, there has been a real stalemate. For this reason, Adrien’s mother-agent is already working to find a new destination elsewhere for her son.

It was recently revealed that Man Utd have ‘rekindled’ their interest in the French midfielder and TEAMtalk understands that a move to Old Trafford is an option for the 29-year-old.

Rabiot’s dream remains the Premier League, he was very close to signing for Man Utd last summer and the French midfielder is still among the players appreciated by the Red Devils as a possible replacement for Sofyan Amrabat next season.

In recent weeks there have been contacts with Veronique to explore the room of negotiation. On the Man Utd’s list, other names such as Joao Neves, who remains among the most preferred names, and Youssouf Fofana.

Chelsea have also included him on the list of monitored midfielders, especially in light of FFP. Rabiot, in fact, is considered an interesting, quality low-cost solution, even if it will not be easy to reach a possible agreement on personal terms.

Clubs from Europe are interested

In the rest of Europe, PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are very interested in him and are in constant contact with Rabiot’s mother.

In particular, the possibility that Adrien could return to Paris – the club that launched him into football – cannot be ruled out, also in light of the high budget that the club has available for salaries.

Anyway, whatever Adrien’s future, it is unlikely that a final decision will arrive before Euro 2024: the mother-agent, in fact, waits for the European competition as a further international stage for her son, hoping for a bidding war, to maximize his possible last contract as a top player.

In March, the Frenchman provided an update on his future and clarified that nothing has been decided as of yet.

“I have not decided anything regarding my future,” Rabiot told reporters. “It is true that last season I remained at Juventus knowing full well that we wouldn’t participate in European competition. That was my choice.

“Next season we are due to participate in the Champions League and the Club World Cup. So these are elements in my thoughts, but I have not made any decisions yet.

“I will wait to the end of the season, then we will discuss it with the club and at that moment I will see.”

