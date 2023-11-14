Exclusive: Man Utd outcast faces exit stumbling block as three options are explored

Manchester United are heading for a busy January transfer window with several players set to leave the club after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag, sources have told TEAMtalk.

One of those players is Jadon Sancho who will leave United in January. However, the Red Devils are not willing to let the winger go without a permanent exit agreed with interested clubs.

Several clubs have made enquiries about a loan but United have asked all interested parties to include a mandatory £50million purchase clause.

The club have been clear that Sancho must make an apology to Ten Hag and his fellow players for comments made which suggested the Dutchman was lying when he was critical of training performances by Sancho.

Sources close to the player have reiterated he will not give any apology and the relationship between the two individuals is fractured beyond repair. The England international remains locked out of Manchester United’s first-team training facilities at Carrington.

Sancho is also angry that players such as Antony have been chosen despite poor form and failing to make a solid impression this season.

There are plenty of options on the table for Sancho who is extremely unhappy at the club and deemed surplus to requirements by management staff. Sources suggest that even if the current boss was to be sacked Sancho would still be sold.

READ MORE: ‘Open situation’ – Fabrizio Romano admits Man Utd superstar could leave in January; likeliest move confirmed

Where next for Sancho?

Borussia Dortmund are keen to reunite with their former employee, but they would not be able to cover even half of the 23-year-old’s £300,000-per-week wages. Dortmund have been keen on a loan but the wage costs, and the demand for £50m at the end of it, may prove to be too big a stumbling block.

Juventus are ones to watch and would love the Englishman at the club. They have made direct approaches to United but have been rebuffed with a bid of a six-month loan with no option to buy. Financing a permanent deal for Sancho would be a problem for the Italians, who have faced issues with the authorities in recent months.

Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a very real option for Sancho, however there is very little desire to live in the country from Sancho and no enquiry has been made since the beginning of September by an SPL club.

Al-Ettifaq asked about the conditions of a deal but have not come back after being informed about a mandatory buy clause.

Sources say Al-Ettifaq are not the only option in Saudi Arabia and there could be another bid for him from the world’s richest league when the January window rolls around.

READ MORE: True Ratcliffe stance on Ten Hag sack revealed, as ruthless Man Utd adopt no-nonsense approach