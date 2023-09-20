Exclusive: Man Utd thunder in for thriving midfielder’s transfer, as Arsenal, Tottenham put on notice

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United have joined the chase for Blackburn Rovers midfield starlet, Adam Wharton.

Wharton has risen through the youth ranks at Ewood Park, making his breakthrough under Jon Dahl Tomasson last season.

The 19-year-old central midfielder has already attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Indeed, we have learned the likes of Newcastle, Brighton and Wolves took a keen interest over the summer, whilst Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham were already on the player’s trail having looked at Wharton earlier in 2023.

However, we can now reveal Man Utd have been watching Wharton closely in the opening few weeks of the new season and are believed to have been impressed with what they have seen.

Wharton has established himself among Blackburn’s most important assets this term. After a 31-minute cameo off the bench against West Brom on opening weekend, the rising teenage star has since started five on the spin and completed the full 90 in all.

Wharton, whose brother Scott also plays for Rovers, is contracted to the club until 2027.

In further positive news for Man Utd – and all other would-be suitors – the Sun recently claimed Blackburn have already identified their replacement if Wharton leaves.

Per the publication, Birmingham sensation Jordan James is the man Blackburn hope will fill any void left by a Wharton exit.

