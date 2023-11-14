Exclusive: Man Utd to offload nine-season veteran in just 48 days; PSG, Inter, Atletico Madrid all keen

Manchester United are hoping that Anthony Martial agrees to leave the club in January – which would give them more opportunity to bolster their attacking options, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Man Utd have an option for Martial to extend his deal beyond the end of this season – but it remains to be seen if they use that.

The club would not like to see him walk away for nothing at the end of the season, and they are hoping they can agree a fee for him to move him in the New Year, meaning they can get some money back on him and use it to bolster their current attacking options – which are lacking.

Martial joined Man Utd back in 2015 for a fee of £44.7m, including add-ons which ultimately took the deal to ££57.6m. While the Frenchman has shown glimpses of quality, he has largely underwhelmed while in England.

Injuries have hampered his career of late and he has only started two Premier League matches so far this season. Given his contract is set to expire in the summer, an exit now appears to be on the cards – and we understand that will be sanctioned as quickly as January 1 – the very day the winter window opens for business.

Where next for Martial?

A host of clubs in Saudi’s Pro League have shown an interest in the French striker, but it remains to be seen if Martial will be convinced to move to the Middle East.

If it gets to January and Man Utd haven’t taken the option – Martial is free to talk to other clubs and could sign a pre-contract and it is believed there are a number of sides in Spain, France and Italy showing an interest – including Atletico Madrid, PSG, Lyon, Marseille and Inter Milan.

At this stage of his career, a fresh start elsewhere could be the best thing for Martial. The 27-year-old is firmly behind Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order and his days at Old Trafford now seem limited.

A move back to France could be an interesting route for Martial as he will already be familiar with the league. He scored 15 goals in 70 appearances for Monaco as a youngster and could be tempted with a return to his native country.

In total, Martial has scored 89 goals in 312 appearances for Man Utd. As it seems more than likely that he is heading for the exit door, Man Utd fans might not get to see much more from the 27-year-old at Old Trafford.

