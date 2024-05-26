Exclusive: Man Utd make Mauricio Pochettino approach amid interest in three alternatives

Manchester United have initiated contact with Mauricio Pochettino amid uncertainty over the future of Erik ten Hag, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Ten Hag was adamant that he will remain Man Utd manager following the shock FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City, which saw the Red Devils end their poor season on a high. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are looking into whether the Dutchman should continue in his role or be sacked and are currently weighing up several possible replacements.

Pochettino has been linked with the Man Utd job ever since the fantastic work he did at Tottenham Hotspur. The stars could now align after he left Premier League rivals Chelsea by mutual consent on Tuesday.

On Friday, it was claimed once again that Pochettino would jump at the chance to join Man Utd, should he be given the opportunity. TEAMtalk can now reveal that Man Utd have taken their first step towards appointing the Argentine by approaching him about a potential switch to Old Trafford.

Pochettino’s stock was low earlier in the campaign as Chelsea once again looked set to miss out on a top 10 Premier League finish. But a strong end to the season saw Chelsea finish sixth, two places above Man Utd.

Chelsea initially qualified for the Europa League, but Man Utd’s FA Cup victory has seen the Blues drop down to the Europa Conference League.

Nevertheless, Chelsea’s improvement over the last few months has put Pochettino back in contention for an elite job such as the Man Utd post.

Although, Pochettino is not the only candidate to lead Man Utd next season. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Red Devils are also keen to speak with their former coach Kieran McKenna, who has done brilliantly to guide Ipswich Town to back-to-back promotions.

The other two bosses on Man Utd’s radar are Thomas Frank, who has earned admirers at Brentford, and Thomas Tuchel, another ex-Chelsea manager who is now a free agent following his departure from Bayern Munich.

Earlier on Sunday, it was claimed that Chelsea are more likely to appoint Frank than Man Utd, having held talks with the Dane.

