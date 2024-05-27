Exclusive: Mauricio Pochettino stance on Man Utd move revealed amid talks with second target

Manchester United have been in touch with Mauricio Pochettino and a second manager, and TEAMtalk can reveal how the Argentine feels about taking charge at Old Trafford this summer.

Pochettino returned to the Premier League last summer by joining Chelsea, despite his strong links with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea endured another turbulent campaign under Pochettino as they suffered some disappointing defeats while also putting in other great performances.

At one stage, it looked as though Chelsea would finish outside of the Premier League top 10 again, which is when pressure started to ramp up on Pochettino.

But the West London side enjoyed a strong end to the campaign and managed to finish sixth, which has seen them qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League following Man Utd’s FA Cup triumph.

Despite Chelsea improving in the final weeks of the season, Pochettino and Chelsea parted ways last week.

This has seen the 52-year-old emerge as a candidate to replace Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat.

On Sunday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd have taken their first step towards capturing Pochettino by making an approach for him.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Pochettino is very keen to manage Man Utd.

Next Man Utd manager: Mauricio Pochettino keen on move

He has been linked with the role ever since having dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson way back in 2016. Pochettino and Man Utd’s timelines have never quite been in sync since then, but that could finally change in the coming weeks.

Man Utd are keeping their options open though and are also evaluating other targets in case Pochettino does not end up in Manchester.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd officials have also spoken with Thomas Frank after being impressed by the work he has done at Brentford.

Frank is also on Chelsea’s shortlist, while both Prem giants admire Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, too.

McKenna would ideally like to return to Man Utd if he is to leave Ipswich, but the 38-year-old is more likely to become Brighton manager at this moment in time.

