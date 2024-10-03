Manchester United are actively looking for a world-class replacement for Erik ten Hag and TEAMtalk can reveal that Thomas Tuchel and Massimiliano Allegri figure highly on their shortlist.

Ten Hag is under serious pressure at Old Trafford following a disappointing start to the season that’s seen Man Utd pick up just seven points from six Premier League games, leaving them 13th in the table.

The Red Devils’ next two games against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and away against Aston Villa on Sunday could be key in determining the manager’s future.

Man Utd would have replaced Ten Hag over the summer if they had found the right man to bring in. They spoke to Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, but they weren’t convinced to take the job at the time.

Sources have revealed TEAMtalk that Tuchel is Man Utd’s ‘number one’ managerial target and he is interested in returning to management in the Premier League.

We understand that after Tuchel’s experience with Bayern Munich, he is now even more convinced that English football suits his philosophy best.

Tuchel may have rejected Man Utd’s advances over the summer but that was because he wanted a break after leaving Bayern, rather than him saying he’d never want to manage the Red Devils.

READ MORE: ‘Neanderthal’ Ten Hag tipped to take Man Utd to RELEGATION as Van Nistelrooy debate ignites

Tuchel, Allegri both concrete targets for Man Utd

TEAMtalk sources say, however, that there are some differences of opinion between Tuchel and Man Utd’s hierarchy, which previously made negotiations difficult.

Tuchel would be more inclined to become Man Utd’s new manager if Sir Jim Ratcliffe promises to back him with new signings in January and next summer, but he wants the players that he chooses, rather than targets identified by Dan Ashworth and the rest of the Red Devils recruitment team.

It’s therefore not an easy negotiation for Man Utd, but he remains the club’s first choice to replace Ten Hag, should the Dutchman be relieved of his duties.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Allegri is another concrete option for Man Utd and he has less demands when it comes to improving the squad.

We understand that the former Juventus and AC Milan manager believes that the Red Devils current squad is strong and thinks he can turn their form around without any major additions.

Allegri has a typically Italian approach to football, pragmatic and defensively solid. He believes that the Man Utd stars who already have experience in the Serie A – Diogo Dalot, Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee – could adapt effectively to his counter-attacking style of play.

Ratcliffe wants ‘best of British’ at Man Utd

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Ratcliffe’s preference would be to bring in a British manager and that has brought three names into the mix.

Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Eddie Howe are all admired by the Man Utd minority shareholder and therefore have a chance at securing the job. Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi also has admirers at Old Trafford.

Potter and Southgate, like Allegri and Tuchel, are currently without a job and that is beneficial for the Red Devils, as they wouldn’t have to pay a compensation fee to bring them in.

As for Howe, it would take a significant fee to break him out of his Newcastle contract. The Magpies recently demanded a big fee from Man Utd for sporting director Ashworth and would do the same again.

Our latest information suggests that Tuchel is Man Utd’s number one manager target but the other five names cannot be discounted either.

DON’T MISS: The best available football managers, including potential Man Utd targets and Liverpool legend

IN FOCUS: Thomas Tuchel vs Max Allegri