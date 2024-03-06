Ratcliffe to deliver perfect £60m signing for Man Utd as Chelsea blown away

Michael Olise is destined to leave Crystal Palace this summer and Manchester United are very confident they will beat Chelsea to his capture, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Man Utd are keen to have a positive summer with new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe driving a revolution to take the club back to the top of the Premier League. Ratcliffe and co. have begun making changes to the backroom staff and have also set themselves up to make major changes on the pitch.

Ratcliffe has made it clear Man Utd will go back to having the “best in class” at the club and that includes the biggest talent in the Premier League. Crystal Palace star Olise has been identified as the perfect player to kickstart Man Utd’s new era under Ratcliffe.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd hold a strong desire to bring him in this summer, while Palace officials have become aware that he wants to depart the club.

DON’T MISS – The Premier League’s greatest one-club wonders: Man Utd quartet, Liverpool defenders, Phil Foden?!

Man Utd do have competition to snare the electric winger, as Chelsea have also taken a keen interest in him. Indeed, the Blues came close to landing Olise last summer, before he penned a new contract at Selhurst Park.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Man Utd hold the upper hand, as there is confidence that Olise will choose a move to Old Trafford over any other opportunity. The buzz from people within the game is that Man Utd will head in a very positive direction, and the 22-year-old wants to be a part of that.

Palace would love to keep Olise but the reality is they cannot keep up when the Premier League’s biggest and richest clubs come calling.

Man Utd will be able to sign Olise if they bid in the region of £60million. That is due to the fact the former France U21 international has a release clause in his Palace contract which was signed after the failed move to Chelsea. The exit clause becomes active during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Michael Olise poised to make Man Utd switch

Olise is keen to respect Palace and make sure the club gets as much as possible for his services, hence the new deal. He is grateful for how the Eagles have helped his career and does not want to leave on a bad note.

Should Olise achieve a dream move to Man Utd, then it is unlikely he will be working with Erik ten Hag next season. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Dutchman is in serious danger of being axed this summer as Ratcliffe prepares to make a change.

Reports have suggested that Ten Hag could be sacked in the coming weeks, but TEAMtalk can reveal that he will remain in charge until the end of the campaign.

Ratcliffe will then look to usher in a successful new era by landing one of Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi or impressive Bologna coach Thiago Motta. The latter has emerged as a surprise new target, with Man Utd chiefs discussing him internally.

READ MORE – Paul Pogba: What went wrong for the Man Utd, Juventus enigma now facing football oblivion?