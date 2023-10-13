Exclusive: Man Utd centre-back given security until 2025 as Ten Hag woes force him to extend deal

Manchester United are set to extend the contract of centre-back Victor Lindelof by activating the extra year option on his current deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The Swedish defender has been at Old Trafford since July 2017, when he moved from Benfica. To this point in his United career, Lindelof has made 241 appearances.

He was last given a contract extension in 2019, after a promising first couple of seasons. That saw him extend his deal until the summer of 2024, with an option to add a further year.

Now, TEAMtalk understands United will trigger that extension, keeping Lindelof tied down until at least 2025.

The club are looking to keep hold of several players as they look to keep depth in the squad and build to try and help Erik ten Hag catch up with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Swedish centre-back looked destined for the exit this summer with sources stating clubs in Spain and Italy have contacted his agents over a potential pre contract deal in January, Lindelof is set to turn down those proposals in favour of staying in Manchester.

The centre-back was kept on the bench through injury and a promising partnership between Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the beginning of last season.

But unavailability of the pair at various points throughout the campaign gave him a good run in the side, starting each of the final nine Premier League games of the season, as the Red Devils finished third.

Lindelof has missed just one league game this season and has played 10 times in all competitions – that the manager needs him is more evident that ever, given injuries to a host of defenders, such as: Martinez, Varane and Luke Shaw, as well as the form of Harry Maguire.

Lindelof’s current deal sees him earn 120k a week at Old Trafford but the extension is understood to include a small wage rise to around 140k per week. This doesn’t put Lindelof close to the highest earners at the club but is an extra carrot for the defender.

Lindelof could still leave United

The choice to extend the deal is one the club would not have taken at the start of the campaign but it’s clear that the need for defensive cover has forced their hand. That is in addition to the fact a number of top targets will be unavailable in January.

There is still a possibility Lindelof is sold in the summer and the extension also acts as financial security for the club.

United are also in the midst of a takeover saga with a Qatari consortium and Sir Jim Ratcliffe competing to try and take charge of the club. If a deal goes through that would likely signal the end for the likes of Lindelof.

For now, he will remain at Old Trafford and be given a boost that he is contracted until 2025 at the Red Devils, all is expected to be completed by next week as the club try to secure the futures of a number of stars during the international break.

