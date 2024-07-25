Manchester United are still targeting Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt and Paris Saint-Germain ace Manuel Ugarte – but to get them they are trying to sell three specific players, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Man United have been on the front foot when it comes to transfers this summer. This month, they spent a combined £88m to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee for £36m and then recruited 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro for £52m.

Moreover, the Red Devils have reportedly had bids rejected for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Benfica’s Joao Neves, and Bayern’s De Ligt, with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe intent on securing bargain deals for these coveted targets.

Conversely, they have tried to get rid of fringe players, with varying success. Academy product Mason Greenwood joined Marseille in a package worth up to £26.7m, and fellow youth player and centre-back Willy Kambwala signed for Villarreal for £9.6m, but £39m recruit Donny van de Beek joined Girona permanently for just £500,000 earlier this summer.

Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Brandon Williams are now free agents and it seems United won’t take up the option to turn Sofyan Amrabat’s loan move into a permanent one.

And while they have strengthened their backline, United still want to bolster that area of the pitch ahead of the new Premier League season – which begins next month.

Although landing Everton’s 6ft 5in enforcer Branthwaite looks unlikely, with the Toffees holding out for £80m for the 22-year-old but the Red Devils don’t want to go over £55m, they may yet find Yoro a new defensive partner.

Not only that, Erik ten Hag’s men are trying to bolster their midfield, and give rising star Kobbie Mainoo more support.

Man Utd eye double signing and triple exit

And TEAMtalk can reveal that United still want to sign De Ligt, who reportedly has a £42m price tag on the 25-year-old Dutch defender’s head, and PSG’s defensive midfielder Ugarte – who could be made available for £58.9m.

However, if United are to splash an extra £100m or so during this transfer window, they will need to sell to fund their treasure chest.

Our sources state the Red Devils want to sell academy product and Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay – who is wanted by Fulham and Galatasaray.

The club are keen on shifting the 6ft 3in player, who was the subject of a £30m bid from West Ham last year, as soon as possible, and former captain Harry Maguire is another they are trying to move on.

The England international has struggled with injuries and form in recent seasons and when Varane and Lisandro Martinez were fit, the 31-year-old often found himself on the bench at Old Trafford.

Finally, £70m recruit Casemiro is another player United are trying to get off their books. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but as of yet he is still at the Premier League giants.

The Brazilian is a shadow of the player he was at Real Madrid and moving him on is a priority.

TEAMtalk understands that McTominay and Maguire are more likely to stay as selling them for a fee they are happy with will be a difficult task.

Incidentally, if United are unable to sign 23-year-old Ugarte, they will turn their attention to Real Sociedad’s defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with the 25-year-old reportedly being valued at £52m.